Letter: Don't scare away recruits

"The ugly parts of American history should be taught. ... Racism must be rooted out." Who do you suppose uttered those bursts of wokeness? Ernie Chambers? AOC? A critical race theory zealot? Not quite. Those are the words of Gov. Pete Ricketts, who made those perceptive observations in an op-ed piece that appeared in newspapers across the state this past summer.

ELECTIONS ・ 18 HOURS AGO