FBI is heading towards its midseason finale for Season 4, and the hit CBS series is pulling out all the stops before heading into hiatus with an episode that turns the agents into targets. At least one member of the team will be critically injured, and the preview for the big episode indicates that she might not be the only one. Fortunately, star Jeremy Sisto explained the midseason finale case that gets “complicated” and why fans might want to start worrying about their favorite characters.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO