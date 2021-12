The City Council deliberated at its Wednesday night council meeting and decided to allow Emergency Order 5B to expire on Friday, December 10, 2021 at midnight. This will remove the local indoor mask requirement that mandated all persons to wear a mask indoors regardless of their vaccination status and revert instead to State of California guidelines for wearing masks indoors. The main reasons discussed were that more residents are increasingly being vaccinated and the likelihood of serious illness, hospitalizations, or deaths was significantly lower, especially in comparison to last year’s numbers at this time.

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO