CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On December 14, 2021 the Casper City Council heard a presentation from Visit Casper and the Ford Wyoming Center to push for a survey of the building to be done. The survey would assess the building and find how it can be improved to better suit Casper and allow for more events to be held there. The city of Casper would be partnering with Visit Casper and Spectra Venue Management to conduct the survey of the facilities. Bids to conduct the survey range from $60,000-$90,000.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 HOUR AGO