Real Estate

Two Things Must Happen Before China's Property Sector Can See Better Prospects, Analyst Says

By Yen Nee Lee, CNBC
NBC Miami
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe outlook for China's property sector could turn brighter in the coming months if two economic conditions improve, Logan Wright, director of China markets research at Rhodium Group. Stabilizing property sales and greater access to funds within China could help lift the real estate sector in the country, he...

www.nbcmiami.com

