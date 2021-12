Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmela Wallace, has shared a moving letter to her son on what would have marked his 23rd birthday. “When you were born 23 years ago, I never expected that you would not to be here today celebrating your birthday,” Carmela’s letter reads. “Although it has been nearly two years since you’ve been gone, I still think about you every day and losing you has changed my life forever. I’m glad that we always made sure that we said goodbye when we left each other because we didn’t know when we would see each other again.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO