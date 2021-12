Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) today announced that the Select Committee has issued six subpoenas as a part of its investigation into the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and its causes. The committee is demanding records and testimony from individuals involved in the organization and planning of rallies on January 5th and 6th, including individuals who worked directly with the former President to plan the January 6th Ellipse rally that directly proceeded the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

