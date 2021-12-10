ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 – the next round

By Bill Crane
Cover picture for the articleAn Atlanta resident, recently returning from travels to South Africa, has become the first Georgian officially diagnosed with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, following recent similar diagnoses in several other states across the country, most with recent travel to South Africa. While watching my Georgia Bulldogs fall to a...

