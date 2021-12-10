ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood Academy mourns loss of athletics supporter Lee Bowden

By Chip Cirillo
williamsonhomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrentwood Academy lost one of its most loyal sports fans when Lee Bowden died Friday. He was 72. His daughter, Meg, is a BA alum who graduated in 2007. “He started becoming just a big supporter of Brentwood Academy athletics, mainly football and baseball,” Eagles baseball coach Chandler Ganick said. “I...

www.williamsonhomepage.com

