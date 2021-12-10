ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korea reports its worst virus surge since pandemic

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday, as the worst surge since the start of the pandemic overwhelmed hospitals and depleted health care workforce. Critics have blamed the spread on complacency by the government, which...

