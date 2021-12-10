ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China supports debt issuance by developers to fund acquisitions – Sec Times

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – A Chinese self-regulatory body overseeing the interbank market will support debt issuance by qualified developers to fund acquisitions of real estate projects and finance completion of unfinished buildings, the official Securities Times reported on Friday. The...

JPMorgan raises China Q4 and 2022 GDP forecast

LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan raised its forecast for fourth quarter and full year 2022 China GDP on Wednesday, following November data confirming some positive trends from numbers in October. The bank said it now expected fourth quarter growth to come in at 4.9% quarter-on-quarter compared to a previous forecast...
Japan ministry overstated construction orders data for years -Asahi

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government overstated construction orders data received from the industry for years, which may have had the effect of inflating the country’s economic growth figures, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday. Citing multiple sources at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the...
Fed funds futures price in hike by May 2022 after Fed statement

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Futures on the federal funds rate on Wednesday have priced in a quarter-point tightening by the Federal Reserve by May next year after the U.S. central bank doubled the pace of tapering per month and flagged three rate increases in 2022. The fed funds market...
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
Markets Insider

Evergrande's boss forced to sell an additional 277.8 million shares as China's government says it's not bailing the property giant out

The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
Indonesian pharma firms to be allowed to import vaccines directly, says health minister

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Private pharmaceutical companies in Indonesia will be permitted to directly import COVID-19 vaccines to “balance the market”, the country’s health minister told parliament on Tuesday. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin made the announcement during an update on the country’s vaccine program. The government...
JPMorgan on hiring spree as it targets pan-European consumer bank

LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan’s British retail bank Chase is planning to hire hundreds more staff next year to take staff numbers above 1,000 to help it roll out investment, savings and consumer lending products, the boss of the venture told Reuters. The fledgling bank – U.S. giant JPMorgan’s...
AFP

China Mobile gets nod for Shanghai debut after US delisting

State-owned China Mobile has received approval to list publicly in Shanghai, documents showed, nearly a year after it was delisted in the United States along with two other Chinese telecom giants as tensions between Beijing and Washington soared. But the tide had turned as tensions between Beijing and Washington have soared, with China's government encouraging companies to list on domestic exchanges as part of a push to keep big tech players closer to home and help develop the country's capital markets. bys/dma/oho
irei.com

VNET Group and sovereign wealth fund to develop hyperscale data centers in China

Chinese carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data-center-services provider VNET Group has signed a master joint venture investment agreement with an unnamed sovereign wealth fund. The JV will pursue development and investment opportunities in multiple build-to-suit hyperscale data-center projects in China. VNET said it will establish individual project companies to undertake the...
UK regulator says Google and Apple have ‘vice-like’ grip

LONDON (Reuters) – Google and Apple have developed a “vice-like” grip over how people use mobile phones, stripping any meaningful choice from the system for customers, Britain’s competition regulator said on Tuesday. The Competition and Markets Authority said it had provisionally found that the two groups...
Washington Post

Why Hidden Debt Is a Big Problem for China Developers

Turmoil in China’s junk bond market has been testing investors’ nerves -- and that’s just concerning the debt they knew about. It turns out that property developers including China Evergrande Group, Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., Fantasia Holdings Group and Agile Group Holdings also have lots of opaque liabilities that may or may not be reflected on their balance sheets, making it hard to assess the companies’ true credit risks. A spate of defaults -- most notably by Evergrande and Kaisa -- have undermined confidence in China’s economy and led to mounting pressure on developers to reveal their hidden leverage. At least one has committed to no longer issuing this type of debt.
ShareCast

Asia report: Stocks weaker as Omicron reaches China

Stocks were weaker across the board in Asia on Tuesday, as concerns around the economic impact of the ‘Omicron’ Covid-19 variant reemerged. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.73% at 28,432.64, as the yen weakened 0.04% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 113.59. It was...
