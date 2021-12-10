China supports debt issuance by developers to fund acquisitions – Sec Times

Turmoil in China’s junk bond market has been testing investors’ nerves -- and that’s just concerning the debt they knew about. It turns out that property developers including China Evergrande Group, Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., Fantasia Holdings Group and Agile Group Holdings also have lots of opaque liabilities that may or may not be reflected on their balance sheets, making it hard to assess the companies’ true credit risks. A spate of defaults -- most notably by Evergrande and Kaisa -- have undermined confidence in China’s economy and led to mounting pressure on developers to reveal their hidden leverage. At least one has committed to no longer issuing this type of debt.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO