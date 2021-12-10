ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China supports debt issuance by developers to fund acquisitions – Sec Times

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – A Chinese self-regulatory body overseeing the interbank market will support debt issuance by qualified developers to fund acquisitions of real estate projects and finance completion of unfinished buildings, the official Securities Times reported on Friday. The...

