Aggressive Sales Reps May Trigger Post-Pandemic Anxiety This Holiday Season

As you’ve been doing your holiday shopping, have you not been finding the kind of sales you usually see this time of year, particularly in the years since the Great Recession? If so, you’re not alone. The Washington Post reports that there’s fewer of the holiday discounts shoppers have to come to expect, and the discounts that there are aren’t as deep, due to rising costs and this year’s supply chain challenges. On top of that, when it comes to buying online, the Post saying companies are using more personalized pricing strategies based on someone’s buying history. Some shoppers are passing up impulse purchases and non-necessities because the big discounts aren’t there, being more deliberate about what they buy. One shopper told the Post, “The deals are just horrible. I’m looking at these discounts, thinking: That’s it? Never mind.” (Washington Post)

