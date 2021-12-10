Ripple chair's pay-off plan to convince BTC miners to adopt Proof of Stake

The energy requirements of the Bitcoin network are fueling so many debates in the crypto world, especially now amid growing climate change concerns. As the original cryptocurrency that started it all, Bitcoin uses a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus, which is considered to be the most secure and reliable of all the blockchains in existence. However, according to Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen, Bitcoin is also the largest energy consumer of all the cryptocoins, as mining equipment and farms can use up the amount of energy needed to power 12 million US households annually, whereas proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains usually require less than the amount needed for 100 US households. In this respect, Larsen is now proposing a plan to migrate away from the PoW approach in order to reduce climate impact and increase network longevity.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO