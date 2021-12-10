ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“He’s really coming into his own”: Offensive coordinator Scott Turner impressed with Antonio Gibson’s production during four-game winning streak

By Jake Rohm
 5 days ago

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The defense has been getting a lot of praise during the Washington Football Team’s four-game winning streak, but lets not forget about the offense and their contribution, specifically, runningback Antonio Gibson.

Gibson is currently 6th in the NFL in rushing yards with 800, but it’s his production during the four-game winning streak that is catching the eyes of the media, as well as everyone around the league.

During Washington’s last four games, the second year runningback is averaging over 23 carries a game for an average just over 89 rushing yards per game, well up from his numbers during weeks 1-8 (13.8 carries for 55.3 rushing yards on average).

“He’s really coming into his own as far as just playing with the physicality that you look for in a 230 pound plus back,” said offensive coordinator Scott Turner. “He’s making himself hard to tackle. There’s been glimpses of it, but really that’s becoming who he is, which is great to see.”

The team still controls their own destiny, as they have a chance to move one game behind the division leading Dallas Cowboys if they defeat them on Sunday.

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com.

