Economy

China supports debt issuance by developers to fund acquisitions – Sec Times

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – A Chinese self-regulatory body overseeing the interbank market will support debt issuance by qualified developers to fund acquisitions of real estate projects and finance completion of unfinished buildings, the official Securities Times reported on Friday. The...

Swedish bank SEB hit with $575 million German tax demand

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish bank SEB said on Wednesday it had been hit with a 511 million euros ($575 million) tax demand from Germany and its head office in the country had been raided this week, both related to so-called cum-ex transactions. The bank denied any wrongdoing and said...
Inflation risk? Omicron slowdown? BoE rate move in the balance

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England will say on Thursday whether it has delayed its first interest rate hike since the COVID-19 pandemic again, this time because of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, or is taking action to see off a surge in inflation. Investors had been largely betting...
India unveils $10 billion plan to woo semiconductor and display makers

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s federal cabinet has approved a roughly $10 billion incentive plan to woo semiconductor fabricators and display manufacturers, the technology minister said on Wednesday, doubling down on the government’s push to make the country a global electronics production hub. Companies including Israel’s Tower...
Japan to set up committee to look into construction data scandal

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government will set up a third-party committee to look into the ensuing construction order data scandal and report on the findings within a month, Land Minister Tetsuo Saito said on Thursday. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday confirmed a report by the Asahi newspaper...
Australia jobs surge by record in Nov as economy recovers rapidly

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian employment blew past all expectations in November as coronavirus lockdowns were lifted, driving the unemployment rate sharply lower in a major boost to the economic outlook. The upside surprise came just as the head of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) opened the door to an early...
Japan Nov exports rise 20.5% year/year

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s exports rose 20.5% in November from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday. The reading compared with a 21.2% gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 9.4% rise in the month prior. Imports increased 43.8%...
Intel to invest $7 billion in Malaysia to build new plant

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Intel Corp will invest 30 billion ringgit ($7.10 billion) in Malaysia over a decade to build new assembly and testing facilities, Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said on Thursday. The new advanced packaging facility in Malaysia is expected to begin production in 2024, he said. ($1...
UK pay settlements rise to 2.2% as wage pressure starts to show – XpertHR

LONDON (Reuters) – British employers offered annual pay settlements of 2.2% in the three months to the end of November, up slightly from three months earlier but still well below the pace of inflation, industry data showed on Thursday. Human resources data company XpertHR said there were signs of...
China says concerns about safety of Lithuanian diplomats were groundless

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that concerns over the safety of Lithuanian diplomats in China were groundless, a day after the country's diplomatic delegation and their dependents left China in a hastily arranged departure. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing...
Evergrande's boss forced to sell an additional 277.8 million shares as China's government says it's not bailing the property giant out

The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
SenseTime plans Hong Kong IPO re-launch Monday, sources say

HONG KONG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chinese artificial intelligence startup SenseTime Group (0020.HK) plans to keep its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at $767 million as it considers re-launching the withdrawn deal as early as Monday, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The people could not...
Aviva extends share buyback to $1.3 bln

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Aviva plc (AV.L) said on Thursday it will increase its share buyback programme from 750 million pounds ($994.28 million) to a maximum of 1 billion pounds ($1.33 billion). "We are increasing our share buyback as part of our commitment to return at least 4 billion...
Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
Factbox-Russian companies prepare for new IPO surge

(Reuters) – A post-pandemic economic recovery, a stock market surge to record highs and an uptick in the number of retail investors are fuelling a pick up in listings in Russia following a barren few years. Russian car dealer Keyauto on Dec. 13 became the latest firm to confirm...
JPMorgan raises China Q4 and 2022 GDP forecast

LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan raised its forecast for fourth quarter and full year 2022 China GDP on Wednesday, following November data confirming some positive trends from numbers in October. The bank said it now expected fourth quarter growth to come in at 4.9% quarter-on-quarter compared to a previous forecast...
