ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

How Kentucky WBB missed Dre’Una Edwards against DePaul

On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There were countless reasons Kentucky Women’s Basketball lost to DePaul, and Dre’Una Edwards’ absence undoubtedly was one of them. The No. 14 ‘Cats were without their star forward in their 94-85 loss against DePaul on Thursday night. The program announced Edwards would not play only an hour before the game. Edwards...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

4-star WR C.J. Williams decommits from Notre Dame

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star wide receiver C.J. Williams tells On3 that he has decommitted from Notre Dame. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Williams had been committed to the Irish since August. Williams sent a statement to On3 regarding his decommitment:. Dear family, friends & supporters,. I would like to start...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
On3.com

Former USC football star facing up to 10 years in prison

Former NFL and USC football linebacker Rey Maualuga is facing up to 10 years in prison for a DUI, per TMZ Sports. Maualuga is facing two felony charges and one misdemeanor, according to the report. The full charges against Maualuga are felony first degree wanton endangerment, felony first degree criminal...
NFL
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker enters the transfer portal

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jamal Morris has entered the transfer portal according to Matt Zenitz of On3. A redshirt sophomore out of Houston, TX, Morris is a former four-star on the On3 Consensus. Morris has played in 22 games over his three years in Norman, with 2019 being a redshirt year....
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhyne Howard
aseaofblue.com

Auburn transfer Tashawn Manning commits to Kentucky

With early signing day beginning Wednesday, the Kentucky Wildcats just landed a big-time transfer for next season. Today, Auburn Tigers transfer Tashawn Manning announced his commitment to the Wildcats. It comes after Manning visited Lexington over the weekend. He’ll have one year of eligibility at Kentucky. This is a...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Brian Kelly shows off new-found swag with top LSU commitment

Newly anointed LSU head coach Brian Kelly has wasted no time in hitting the recruiting trail and shoring up the relationships with some of the Tigers’ top commitments for their 2022 recruiting class, including four-star quarterback Walker Howard. Check out the video Howard posted on his Twitter page with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul#Louisville Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVQ

Carly Cramer resigns as assistant UK volleyball coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Carly Cramer announced Monday that she is stepping down from her role as the assistant volleyball coach at the University of Kentucky. “Kentucky has been my home for the past seven seasons, and it’s bittersweet to announce my departure,” Cramer said. “I have decided to take a step back from Kentucky so that I can start the next chapter of my life. Working with Craig, Anders, Kristen and the entire Kentucky Volleyball staff has been incredibly rewarding and I can’t thank them enough for all that they have done for me. I am so thankful to have had a second family that made Lexington feel like home over the past seven years. There is no doubt that there is a bright future ahead and I look forward to watching Kentucky win many more championships to come. Thank you to Mr. Barnhart, Katie Eiserman, the Big Blue Nation, and most of all the Skinner family. I will forever be a Wildcat!”
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy