Environment

Snow to impact mountain travel

KDVR.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 1 to 2 feet of snow impacting...

kdvr.com

CBS LA

Snow Begins To Fall On The Grapevine; Significant Delays Expected

LEBEC (CBSLA) — Snow began to fall on the Grapevine Tuesday afternoon prompting Caltrans to warn drivers to expect delays and escorts from California Highway Patrol. With temperatures in the 30’s, the snowfall made for slushy, slow conditions. ❄️SNOW ALERT❄️ Current conditions on I-5 in Lebec. Snow is sticking to the landscape and starting to accumulate on the highway shoulders. Traffic is still moving through the area. @NWSLosAngeles predicting more snowfall and impacts to I-5 this afternoon/evening! pic.twitter.com/Y35IIXIFr2 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 14, 2021 The National Weather Service also warned drivers of significant delays as they received reports that snow was beginning...
LEBEC, CA
#Mountains#Extreme Weather
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Intense Storm Bringing Hurricane Force Winds

DENVER (CBS4) – An intense winter storm is churning toward Colorado bringing with it damaging winds and lots of moisture. This is a system that knocked out power, created mudslides in California and as much as 3 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Credit CBS4 When the storm hits Colorado on Wednesday morning it will bring many threats with it. Warnings and watches are posted for hurricane force winds, high fire danger, heavy mountain snow and avalanches all in the same day! Credit CBS4 The main concern for the Front Range revolves around the high wind event that starts Wednesday...
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
ABC4

High mountain and valley snow totals expected for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An incoming storm will produce plenty of valley and mountain snow statewide!   An atmospheric river is currently impacting Central California bringing coastal flooding and heavy mountain snow and that moisture is going to push into the Great Basin. Atmospheric rivers are narrow bands of wind that transport large volumes of […]
UTAH STATE
Axios Denver

A supercharged storm system will whip through Colorado on Wednesday

A supercharged storm system will whip through Colorado on Wednesday — and with it could come winds as mighty as a Category 1 hurricane.Why it matters: The force of the storm threatens to damage homes and trees, cause power outages, reduce visibility and fuel wildfires.Most of the state is experiencing a severe drought. At least two blazes have broken out this month, including a grass fire yesterday in Douglas County that rapidly spread to over 10 acres.Threat level: The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning from 8am to 5pm that spans much of eastern and central Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Wind storm causes delays at Denver airport Wednesday

A strong wind storm is moving through Colorado Wednesday bringing gusts above 50 mph to Denver. This is causing delays at the airport and, as FOX31's Lisa D'Souza learned, having an impact on RTD lines as well.
DENVER, CO
CBS San Francisco

New Weather Front Bears Down on Bay Area; Widespread Rain Forecast

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Another storm system was bearing down on the Bay Area Wednesday, with widespread rainfall expected across the region and into Thursday morning followed by a return to unsettled weather next week, the National Weather Service said. Light rain will first develop over the North Bay around midday Wednesday, with rainfall moving south across the BayArea in the afternoon/evening and later across the Central Coast. Lingering showers could last until Thursday morning. KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current Conditions, Maps, Forecasts For Your Area The weather service said this next storm system could produce another 1-2 inches of rain, with...
ENVIRONMENT
capcity.news

70 mph winds, blowing snow expected to impact travel across south-central Wyoming on Wednesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has expanded the Winter Weather Advisories into the Snowy and Sierra Madres in south-central Wyoming. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Dawes County, Snowy Range, and Sierra Madres and is in effect until 8 PM on today. Weather officials say that strong, gusty winds and snow are expected. Wind gusts up to 60 MPH, and snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the Nebraska Panhandle, with 70 mph winds and 4 to 8 inches for the mountain zones.
WYOMING STATE

