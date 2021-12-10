Snow to impact mountain travel

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Another storm system was bearing down on the Bay Area Wednesday, with widespread rainfall expected across the region and into Thursday morning followed by a return to unsettled weather next week, the National Weather Service said. Light rain will first develop over the North Bay around midday Wednesday, with rainfall moving south across the BayArea in the afternoon/evening and later across the Central Coast. Lingering showers could last until Thursday morning. KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current Conditions, Maps, Forecasts For Your Area The weather service said this next storm system could produce another 1-2 inches of rain, with...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO