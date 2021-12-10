ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Manoj Jha moves suspension of business notice in RS over human rights violation

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Friday moved a notice for suspension of business under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK issues fresh sanctions against Myanmar over human rights violation claims

Fresh sanctions have been slapped on Myanmar’s military only days after the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi was handed a two-year jail sentence.The UK has accused the South-east Asian country’s armed forces of continued suppression of the civilian population and of serious human rights violations.The move comes after Ms Suu Kyi, who was pushed out of power in February in a de facto coup by the army, was convicted on charges widely dismissed as politically motivated.The 76-year-old is being held by the military at an unknown location, facing further charges that could see her jailed for 100...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Day#Rs#Ani#The Upper House#Parliament
albuquerqueexpress.com

'Human Rights Focus Pakistan' raises concerns over violation of minority rights

Faisalabad [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) on Friday raised issues concerned with human rights violations of minorities in Pakistan, marking International Human Rights Day. This came after the HRFP in collaboration with Global Human Rights Defense (GHRD) organised an event on the UN theme of 'EQUALITY'...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Kerala reports 4 new cases of Omicron COVID variant, state's tally climbs to 5

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 16 (ANI): Kerala on Wednesday reported four new cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant, taking the overall tally of the state to five, informed State Health Minister Veena George. "Among the total four cases reported, two are the people who have come into contact with the first...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Venezuela violated jurist's rights, UN Human Rights Committee says

Venezuela violated a jurist's right to be tried by an independent tribunal and his right to the presumption of innocence, the UN Human Rights Committee said on Wednesday. In the decision, the Committee requested that Venezuela declare the criminal proceedings against Allan Brewer Carias null and void, and that he be awarded adequate compensation. It also called for the State to take steps to prevent the recurrence of such violations.
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
dallassun.com

India condemns attack against UN peacekeepers in Mali

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): India on Friday condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA). This came after seven peacekeepers from the United Nations mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were killed and three more seriously injured on Wednesday when...
INDIA
mit.edu

Does Your Business Need a Human Rights Strategy?

Swedish fashion giant H&M’s commitment to “operating with respect to human rights across the value chain” recently cost the company $74 million and the wrath of its third-biggest — and fastest-growing — market. In late 2020, H&M, along with other well-known fashion brands, publicly announced that it was no longer...
BUSINESS
persecution.org

New Report Depicts Continued Human Rights Violations by Turkish Government

The report comes amidst growing criticism of Turkey’s human rights record, including its religious freedom violations. In addition to suppressing freedom of religion for Turkey’s Christian population, Turkey continues to suffocate Christian heritage in its foreign engagements in Artsakh, Cyprus, and Iraq. The recent report from CPJ illustrates...
WORLD
Western Iowa Today

Representative Axne Joins Bipartisan Majority in Confronting Chinese Communist Party’s Human Rights Violations

(Washington D.C.) On Wednesday, Iowa Third District U.S. Representative Cindy Axne joined a bipartisan majority of the U.S. House of Representatives to advance two measures confronting the Chinese Communist Party’s human rights violations and oppression of the Uyghur people and other ethnic minorities. Axne says labor camps in China...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tibetans, Uyghurs protest in Paris over China's rights violations

Paris [France], December 11 (ANI): Demonstrators from Tibetans, Uyghurs, and the Vietnamese communities gathered at Paris's Bastille Square for a candlelight vigil to protest against human rights violations and cultural genocide of ethnic groups by the Chinese government. The protest took place on Friday on the occasion of World Human...
PROTESTS
mining.com

Centerra Gold hit with lawsuit over rights violations at Kyrgyzstan mine

Kyrgyzstan is suing Canada’s Centerra Gold (TSX: CG) over alleged cyber-security and employee rights violations at its formerly owned Kumtor gold mine, in the latest chapter of an ongoing dispute between the parties over the expropriated asset. The legal challenge claims that Centerra has blocked user and administrator access...
METAL MINING
The Independent

Nagaland: Indian tribal body warns protests to intensify over killing of civilians by army

The top tribal body in India’s northeastern state of Nagaland has warned that protests against the country’s security forces will intensify, as it has demanded answers for the killing of civilians earlier this month.Over the past week protesters have gathered in the state’s Mon district, where 14 civilians were killed in a botched operation by the Indian army, demanding an independent investigation into the 5 December incident. They are also demanding an apology from India’s home minister Amit Shah, who told the parliament that the army fired on civilians because the vehicle carrying them tried to speed away when asked...
INDIA
Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy