American Aquarium Drop ‘Slappers, Bangers & Certified Twangers… VOLUME 2′

Joshua Black Wilkins

LET’S FUCKING GO.

I’m not gonna lie, when we start compiling our 2021 albums of the year, we’re totally breaking the rules and putting a cover album in there… American Aquarium’s Slappers, Bangers & Certified Twangers, Vol. 1 has been one of my most-played all year.

AND, it opened my wife up to the glorious world of ’90s country (she’s a suburban girl… never listened to it growing up).

But today, Christmas has come a few weeks early as American Aquarium just dropped a surprise addition to the collection… VOLUME 2.

“SURPRISE!!! “Slappers, Bangers & Certified Twangers: Volume Two” is out now on Losing Side Records. Give it a spin and share it with a friend.”

Featuring Mark Chesnutt’s “Bubba Shot The Jukebox,” Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine,” Rhett Akins’ “That Ain’t My Truck,” and more, Christmas music can fuck right off… this is all we’re playing in my house the rest of the year.

Enjoy.

“That Ain’t My Truck”

“Strawberry Wine”

“Maybe It Was Memphis”

“Small Town Saturday Night”