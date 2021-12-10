ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

American Aquarium Drop ‘Slappers, Bangers & Certified Twangers… VOLUME 2′

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1esXxN_0dJ4V0oW00
Joshua Black Wilkins

LET’S FUCKING GO.

I’m not gonna lie, when we start compiling our 2021 albums of the year, we’re totally breaking the rules and putting a cover album in there… American Aquarium’s Slappers, Bangers & Certified Twangers, Vol. 1 has been one of my most-played all year.

AND, it opened my wife up to the glorious world of ’90s country (she’s a suburban girl… never listened to it growing up).

But today, Christmas has come a few weeks early as American Aquarium just dropped a surprise addition to the collection… VOLUME 2.

“SURPRISE!!! “Slappers, Bangers & Certified Twangers: Volume Two” is out now on Losing Side Records. Give it a spin and share it with a friend.”

Featuring Mark Chesnutt’s “Bubba Shot The Jukebox,” Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine,” Rhett Akins’ “That Ain’t My Truck,” and more, Christmas music can fuck right off… this is all we’re playing in my house the rest of the year.

Enjoy.

“That Ain’t My Truck”

“Strawberry Wine”

“Maybe It Was Memphis”

“Small Town Saturday Night”

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (12/10/21)

It’s a light week this week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, as the year winds down and artists releases less and less new music. But today, we have new tunes from American Aquarium, Hardy with Morgan Wallen and Chris Shiflett, Tim McGraw, Tucker Beathard, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Sarah Buxton, Jamestown Revival, Greensky Bluegrass, Josh Meloy, Joe Nichols, Old Crow Medicine Show and more.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Husko drops carefree disco banger "Goodnight"

Malta-born DJ and producer, Husko drops soulful and escapist anthem “Goodnight,” an infectious offering which taps into his trademark house sound framed by nu-disco sensibilities. Driven by funk styled piano chords and an earthy bassline, the banger takes us back to sunny days and carefree parties within its groovy disco sound.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Chesnutt
Person
Rhett Akins
Person
Deana Carter
edmidentity.com

IN / ROTATION Drops Seventh Volume of ‘Rotate’ Series

The latest volume of Rotate has landed with IN / ROTATION curating tunes from Ekoboy, Kamino, Gaba, Lanard, Benihana, and more. As the family of labels under the Insomniac Records banner continues to grow, IN / ROTATION continues to be at the forefront of finding fresh sounds in the house scene. Previous releases on the imprint have arrived in style from artists such as Casmalia, Cloverdale, Truth X Lies, and more who are pushing the boundaries of the genre. But if you’re on the hunt for a sample of what’s in store from the future generation of the scene there’s no better offering to listen to than their Rotate compilation series.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

GRL GANG Drops Second Volume of ‘Wreck The Halls’ Compilation

It’s the season of giving and GRL GANG gifted a fresh offering of tunes for the holiday season with the second volume of Wreck The Halls. One collective that is doing everything they can to support women in the dance music scene is GRL GANG. Fearlessly led by JEANIE, they’ve continued to rise over the past few years while growing a tight-knit community and releasing some seriously epic tunes along the way. This year has seen GRL GANG continue to build themselves up even more with radio show episodes from artists like Vybrant Vibes and VILLA, but before the end of the year, they’ve gifted us all with the latest volume of Wreck The Halls.
MUSIC
this song is sick

PREMIERE | Ravenscoon Drops Video Game-Inspired Bass Banger, “G4M3 OV3R”

San Francisco-based producer and DJ, Ravenscoon, makes music that combines influences of death metal, hip hop, and punk rock with experimental bass. It wasn’t long before the esteemed label for modern bass music, WAKAAN, would set their sights on the buzzing producer. Today, we’re thrilled to be offering an exclusive premiere of “G4M3 OV3R,” off his forthcoming Fun & Games EP which is set to release tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Music#Volume#Strawberry Wine#American Aquarium
Whiskey Riff

BREAKING: Turnpike Troubadours Add Second Red Rocks Show

As myself and many others suspected, Turnpike Troubadours have added a SECOND show at the glorious Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, next year. Set for Sunday May 15th, 2022, the show will also feature opening performances from Shovels & Rope, as well as Reckless Kelly. After the absolute firestorm...
MORRISON, CO
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan Set To Make Ryman Auditorium Debut

Zach Bryan is headed to the Mother Church of country music. After just wrapping up an incredible, sold-out fall tour, it was announced today that he will officially make his debut at the Ryman Auditorium in February of 2022:. “We’re so excited to announce a Ryman debut. Rising star Zach...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Relive Morgan Wade’s Entire ‘OurVinyl Sessions’ Performance

I, like many, first heard of Morgan Wade from some songs she recorded acoustically with OurVinyl Sessions, an incredible series that records some top level performances from some of country’s best, including Tyler Childers, Billy Strings, Kat Hasty and Arlo McKinley, and more. If you find yourself going back...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

Hardy Drops Final Hixtape Track, “Goin’ Nowhere,” Featuring Morgan Wallen And Foo Fighters Guitarist Chris Shiflett

Hardy’s Hixtape Vol. 2 has featured a ton of different country artists, across the entire album. 33 different collaborators on 14 songs, the album (which is out in full today) features likes of Ronnie Dunn, Dierks Bentley, Midland, Lainey Wilson, Randy Houser, Brothers Osborne, Marty Stuart, Jon Pardi, David Lee Murphy, and a ton more. However, we really haven’t seen him feature anybody outside of the genre… Until now. It’s obvious that Hardy is a big rock music guy, along with country. […] The post Hardy Drops Final Hixtape Track, “Goin’ Nowhere,” Featuring Morgan Wallen And Foo Fighters Guitarist Chris Shiflett first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Tim McGraw Releases New “Yellowstone Edition” Of 2001 Hit, “The Cowboy In Me”

Tim McGraw’s 2001 hit, “The Cowboy In Me” is getting a Yellowstone makeover. Written by Jeffrey Steele, Al Anderson and Craig Wiseman, “The Cowboy In Me” was released in 2001 as the third single from McGraw’s Set This Circus Down album. The song followed up “Grown Men Don’t Cry” and “Angel All The Time,” on what became a run of five straight #1 singles. Stripping the song down to more traditional roots, the new version will be featured in the […] The post Tim McGraw Releases New “Yellowstone Edition” Of 2001 Hit, “The Cowboy In Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
fox17.com

Reba's Place: Reba McEntire to open restaurant, bar, live music venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music’s Reba McEntire is taking on a new business venture. The “Fancy” singer is set to open a restaurant, bar, store and live music venue in 2022. Constructed inside a century old Masonic Temple in Atoka, Oklahoma, “Reba’s Place” will feature two stories of dining...
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

Watch: George Strait and Miranda Lambert Surprise Fans with Duet

Country music fans in Las Vegas hit the jackpot over the weekend when Miranda Lambert joined George Strait at his T Mobile Arena show for a surprise duet on his two-decade-old hit “Run.”. “That’s the King right there!” Lambert exclaimed as she walked out. Clad in a wide-brimmed white western...
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Eli Fross Delivers Banger After Banger On “The Book Of Eli”

It may not be new music Friday, but that didn’t stop Eli Fross from dropping off a fire new 9-track project that includes features from Lil Zay Osama on “Mad Max,” Bankroll Buna on “Gangway” and Sleepy Hallow on “Steppas Freestyle.”. Apart from the...
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

84K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy