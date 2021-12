Another dominant week on the court means for more awards for Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin as he was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for a second consecutive week. Mathurin had quite the week scoring the basketball, going for a team-high 30 points in the Wildcats win over Illinois on the road Saturday. He also grabbed seven rebounds, as Arizona left Champaign, IL. with a 83-79 win.

