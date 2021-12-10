ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Commentary: Your brain doesn’t like uncertainty and that will help you cope with COVID

By Kevin S. LaBar
The Eagle-Tribune
 5 days ago

The availability of COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year allowed for the partial reboot of life as usual during the pandemic. But the omicron variant — and its delta predecessor — have come along to remind us that COVID-19, like your Uncle Ted at the holidays, is here to stay for an...

www.eagletribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
geneticliteracyproject.org

How does COVID stir chaos in the brain?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. COVID’s brain-related symptoms go beyond mere mental fuzziness. They range across a spectrum that encompasses headaches, anxiety, depression, hallucinations and vivid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

COVID in Pregnancy Doesn't Harm Fetal Brain Structure

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Contracting mild to moderate COVID-19 in pregnancy does not appear to harm brain development of the fetus, according to results of a small study. The findings were presented by co-author Sergio Grosu, MD, a radiologist with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deborah J Fox, MSW

Learning to Manage Difficult Feelings May Help You Cope in a Challenging Time

Thinking it overgato-gato-gato (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) The answer may be counterintuitive to many of you. We humans don’t like to be uncomfortable or in emotional pain. How many times have you been told, or tell yourself, “Buck up, don’t wallow, move on, don’t feel sorry for yourself, think of how many others have it worse than you?” Plenty, I’m sure. The conventional wisdom of our culture is full of “think positive thoughts.” The problem is that this wisdom doesn’t chart the path we need to follow to that end.
studyfinds.org

Contracting COVID-19 during pregnancy does not harm a baby’s brain

CHICAGO, Ill. — Perhaps the most unsettling aspect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is how much scientists still don’t know or fully understand about SARS-CoV-2. New research, however, is offering up at least some clarity regarding COVID-19 and pregnancy. Scientists report that mild or moderate COVID-19 infections among pregnant women appear to have no effect whatsoever on their baby’s brain.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nora Ephron
IFLScience

People With Allergies Appear Less Likely To Develop COVID-19, Study Suggests

When hayfever season comes and your eyes water and nose runs, you can feel a small compensation for the suffering: There is a negative correlation between susceptibility to a range of allergies and the chance of catching COVID-19, at least in the UK population, according to one study. The reasons behind this result could turn out to be rather trivial, or tell us something important about the working of our immune systems that might help us combat allergies, infectious diseases, or both.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

Do you feel like you're going to explode? 5 YouTube videos that will help you calm your anxiety

The fast pace of the world today appears to be causing a global epidemic of anxiety disorder- related diseases. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), this disease affects 275 million people, that is, 4 percent of the total population of the planet. The most worrying thing? The World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that 62% of people living with this disorder are women.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find the key to curing COVID-19

Developing new drugs to treat diseases can take years or decades—a time that we do not have when it comes to treating patients with COVID-19. In a recent study published in PNAS, researchers found another way to discover treatments for the disease: parsing through drugs that already exist. And, after...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Brain Research#Coping#Duke University#Omicron
Telegraph

What working from home does to your brain

Over the past few months, we’ve been creeping back to the office, navigating packed commutes to our desks and in-person meetings. The rise of the omicron variant might have us wondering if we will be asked to work from home again but, according to new research, our bosses may well want to keep us within sight.
DEMENTIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Wrcbtv.com

The Latest and Best Brain Exercises That Will Help You Become Sharper

Originally Posted On: https://www.wisebrows.com/the-latest-and-best-brain-exercises-that-will-help-you-become-sharper/. Did you know that physical exercise and walking are connected to higher brain volume? This would be equivalent to about 1.4 and 2.2 years less brain aging. That’s not all, however, because there are things like playing cards or jigsaw puzzles, playing trivia, and meditating. These...
VIDEO GAMES
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy