The agency tasked with training and certifying Oregon law enforcement is limited in its ability to hold officers accountable for misconduct and lacks oversight of field training, according to an audit released Wednesday by the Oregon Secretary of State's Office. Every newly hired police officer in Oregon must attend a four-month training at the state Department of Public Safety Standards and Training in Salem. The agency is responsible for regulating all public safety professionals in the state,...

OREGON STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO