Weight Loss

Members take fruit challange

sequoyahcountytimes.com
 6 days ago

Monday we had nine members weigh in. Our best weight loss this week was by Debbie, with...

www.sequoyahcountytimes.com

sequoyahcountytimes.com

Think on these things

So much that we call weakness is familiar habit. Habit rules around the clock – the way we eat, the way we sleep, the way we approach anything. Habit underlies our every action until we are not aware of its presence. Habit works as surely as the blood in our veins and how muscle moves our bodies. We love the familiar tastes, the familiar routines and even familiar people that keep us addicted to…
LIFESTYLE
registerpublications.com

Lions selling fruit again this year

The Rising Sun Lions Club had its first fruit sale on Dec. 4 at the Rising Sun Main Street office, on the corner of Main and Walnut. Members of the Lion’s Club will be there every Saturday during the month of December. Apples, oranges, grapefruit, pears, tangerines, tangelos, and fruit...
AGRICULTURE
WVNews

Corn Casserole

The holidays aren’t complete without my mom’s corn casserole. It is not a complicated dish, and it contains processed cheese. If you can get over the processed cheese, you might find that your family requests it every holiday, too. Many recipes exist that are similar, some of which even call...
RECIPES
#Fruit#Lotto
crozetgazette.com

To the Editor: Tree Fruit Facts

Send your letters to the editor to [email protected] Letters will not be printed anonymously. Letters do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Crozet Gazette. Dear folks, I just read an interesting article about persimmons in your Gazette. Unfortunately, the author did not specify that calling a persimmon a “sugar plum” was a regional thing. Now, because of the internet, we have people believing that Hoffman and others familiar with the candy plum were actually writing about the persimmon! In a world of misinformation this is just one more piece of ridiculousness! I know we all have regional slang for plants and animals in our own back yards, but that does not need to lead to assumptions that re-write historical fact. Sugar plums are man-made confections. Just remember that. And cherries are not named after the cherry tomato. Just sayin’.
CROZET, VA
News On 6

Baked Brie With Fruit And Honey

We are 12 days away from Christmas which means some of us be feeding family. Our friend Carolyn Piguet from Piguet's Prime Time joined News On 6 at 4 to show us how to bake a Brie Cheese Puff Pastry with fruit and honey. Baked Brie With Fruit And Honey.
RECIPES
cityweekly.net

The Fruits of Their Labor

Epic - Cranberry IPA: Epic is probably the most adventurous of the local breweries when it comes to IPAs. Between their sour, fruited, spiced, smoothie and barrel-aged varieties, you can always count on something different from the Epic portfolio. Their cranberry version certainly follows suit. The body of the beer...
DRINKS
Santa Fe Reporter

The Fork: Get a Load of This Fruit Cake

Before we begin, you should know that our editor LOVES this place Felipe’s Tacos like you wouldn’t believe, and he relayed some news that seems to be truly freaking folks out: There’s a rumor circulating online that Felipe’s Tacos owner Felipe Martinez might be gearing up to retire after nearly 30 years because the pandemic is a bunch of bullshit and nothing feels good anymore. And while we’re not writhing on the ground crying like our editor was earlier (the words he used were “fucking inconsolable”), we’d certainly miss the tasty vegetarian options at the venerable Midtown institution which, by the way, has one of the cleanest kitchens we’ve ever seen. According to said editor, he spoke with Martinez, and there’s nothing concrete to report yet, but if you’re looking to get yourself some Felipe’s, we wouldn’t tarry.
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Real Simple

Creamy Potato-Cabbage Soup

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
vegasonlyentertainment.com

‘Tis the Night Before’ Holiday Breakfast Casserole

Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
RECIPES
MedicineNet.com

How Much Topamax Should I Take to Lose Weight?

Although the FDA has not approved Topamax (topiramate) as a weight loss supplement, taking it for other conditions such as migraines may result in weight loss as a side effect. Depending on the condition being treated, the starting dose of Topamax is typically 23 mg. Your doctor may increase your...
WEIGHT LOSS
thepioneerwoman.com

The Pioneer Woman's Month of Christmas Cookies

When December rolls around, you can just picture chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose…and a big ol' batch of Christmas cookies baking in the oven. Okay, that's not how the song goes—but it should be! Few holiday traditions are as nostalgic as baking (and...
FOOD & DRINKS

