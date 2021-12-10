Members take fruit challange

Before we begin, you should know that our editor LOVES this place Felipe’s Tacos like you wouldn’t believe, and he relayed some news that seems to be truly freaking folks out: There’s a rumor circulating online that Felipe’s Tacos owner Felipe Martinez might be gearing up to retire after nearly 30 years because the pandemic is a bunch of bullshit and nothing feels good anymore. And while we’re not writhing on the ground crying like our editor was earlier (the words he used were “fucking inconsolable”), we’d certainly miss the tasty vegetarian options at the venerable Midtown institution which, by the way, has one of the cleanest kitchens we’ve ever seen. According to said editor, he spoke with Martinez, and there’s nothing concrete to report yet, but if you’re looking to get yourself some Felipe’s, we wouldn’t tarry.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO