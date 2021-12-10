ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Gifts to excite the family athlete this season

sequoyahcountytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoliday shoppers know that few things can match the joy of finding the perfect gift for a...

www.sequoyahcountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Mom turns sons braces into a CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT!

We love a good homemade Christmas ornament, but one mom found an interesting source of inspiration for her craftiness - her son’s braces. That son,Austin, who is now 23, shares the story of his mom turning his recently removed braces into a Christmas ornament she still hangs on the tree every year.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS DFW

North Texas Photographer Shoots Free Portrait For Family Possibly Celebrating Final Christmas All Together

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of North Texas businesses got together to give a family a precious keepsake from what could be their last holiday season together. If there’s one thing the Mathenys want other families to join them in doing this time of year it’s making memories. Memories that on Wednesday, Dec. 15, came in the form of a professional holiday photo shoot complete with Santa. A McKinney photography studio, Fritchie Studios, got four area businesses to help build an elaborate set and offer free portraits for special families like the Mathenys. “It means a lot, it really does, It’s a huge...
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

New Jersey Friends Stick To Holiday Tradition, Send Same Christmas Card Back And Forth For 4 Decades

NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — A Christmas card shared for more than 40 years is the tie that binds two friends from New Jersey. CBS2’s Meg Baker has more on their special holiday tradition. The edges are worn. On the back, there’s a small tear. The message reads, “A season of peace and serenity” and “Many good wishes for the holiday season and the coming year.” It is dated and with initials from 1980 through 2021. “It’s got some holes,” Laurie Matthews said. “It’s in better shape than me, I think,” Karen Petillo added. Matthews and Petillo met in 1980 when their then-boyfriends were in the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Perfect Gift#Holiday Season#Excite#Tree#Holiday Shoppers#Musthave Toy
ourquadcities.com

135 area families won’t go without food, gifts this holiday season

A Davenport organization is giving back to 135 families in the Quad Cities this holiday season by distributing holiday baskets. Food baskets and gifts for children ages 16 and under will be distributed to families in a drive-thru setting beginning 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St.
DAVENPORT, IA
wmagazine.com

The 2021 Friends and Family Gift Guides

For our annual Friends and Family issue, we asked some of our favorite creative clans, couples, siblings, and collaborators to share what they’re gifting (and getting) this holiday season. This year feels extra special, given the fact that it marks the first time in many months that people can gather safely with their loved ones to participate in traditions old and new. Click the links below to read about each group, and to see their unique, thoughtful gift ideas.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Daily Evergreen

Holiday gift ideas for Coug families

Unsure what to get your Coug-loving family for the holidays this year? We’ve all been there; gift shopping is hard enough without the added stress of finals week. Well have no fear. You can find gifts for the whole family without ever leaving campus. The Bookie and Ferdinand’s Ice Cream Shoppe have all of your needs for one-stop shopping for the entire family.
RELATIONSHIPS
WKBW-TV

Navigating the gift giving season

Bradford Shellhammer, vice president buyer experience and GM ebay, New York joins Mel to share tips for smart online shopping. How are things looking different this year? He says the big thing when you are shopping is that the supply chain has been disrupted all over the world. What this means that factories and makers are not making as many things, there is longer shipping times, there are things being held in port and there are labor shortages all over the world which means there are less electronics, less computers, video games, less fashion, and less toys on shelves. Bradford says there are fewer discounts because you need to have inventory on shelves to put on sale and the fact there is not as much as there used to be means it is going to be a hard year to find that perfect gift.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
inkansascity.com

Give a Personalized Gift This Holiday Season

The mother and daughter duo behind Mere Fille Designs, Lynne Elder and Ashley Stout, have a passion for interiors and entertaining, especially when it’s personal. Whether you are looking for a custom embroidered monogram ribbon for your holiday stocking, linen embroidered cocktail napkins for your discerning Chiefs fan, or six-inch needlepoint Bauble Stockings to dress up a gift card or two, Mere Fille Designs can fix you up. Check the site for last minute gifts. Personalized items require a three- to four-week turnaround but are worth the wait!
LIFESTYLE
laloyolan.com

Life+Arts' festive, exciting, unique holiday gifts

With Christmas right around the corner, many college students have procrastinated both their finals work and holiday gift shopping. After hearing members of the LMU community struggle with what to purchase for friends and family, the life+arts section has compiled our favorite unique products for each person in your life.
LIFESTYLE
wearegreenbay.com

Hooper Law Office: Gifting to family

(WFRV) – During the holiday season, many consider giving gifts to their children or loved ones. But some gifts may have implications both for taxes and Long-Term Care planning options. Justin Randall from Hooper Law Office joined Local 5 Live to discuss what you need to know about gifting. Learn...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
visitbentonville.com

Visit "Shine On" this Winter for Gifts for the Family

Crystal Bridges and the Momentary has opened up an indoor pop up shop, “Shine On”, right across the street from the 21 C Museum Hotel! The shop offers an array of unique items you won’t find anywhere else from children's books, blankets, decor, toys, and gifting items.
LIFESTYLE
NBC4 Columbus

Best Gifts for Families to Enjoy Together

Sponsored Content by Cinemark Theatres, VISIT FLORIDA, and Wonderfold Wagon. Supply chains might be making holiday shopping more of a challenge this year, but that’s not stopping consumers from buying gifts for their friends and family members. One fun trend is buying a big gift the whole family can...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
alextimes.com

Genealogy: A gift rooted in family history

Too often, our holiday shopping panic leads us to that most unfortunate decision: to buy, or not to buy, that convenient trendy object when nothing else on the webpage or store shelf seems to meet the expectations of our all-too-discerning relative or friend. We succumb to that last-minute contingency gift that won’t excite the recipient, but also won’t offend them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CW33 NewsFix

Sponsored Content: Family Gifting

BOURBON BLONDE BLOG SPONSORED CONTENT — Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here with a few ideas to help create a wonderful gifting experience for your family this holiday. Golden Steer Steak Company. Golden Steer Steak Company (www.goldensteersteakcompany.com): Luxe gift boxes of USDA prime steaks and lobsters from Las...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy