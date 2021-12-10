Think on these things

Subject, Object, Verb explores the connections between artists, art and life. Sheila Heti is a writer who interrogates the role of the writer, questions the limits of the book and explores the spectrum of literature. She has written novels, fables, a fashion book, a play, and philosophical investigations into everyday life. On the latest episode of ArtReview’s podcast ‘Subject, Object, Verb’ – hosted by Ross Simonini – she discusses working with systems as an artist, her love of thinking about thinking, and two of her upcoming works: Alphabetical Diary and Pure Colour. Learn more about her work and upcoming workshops at Sheilaheti.com.
