ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Think on these things

sequoyahcountytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo much that we call weakness is familiar habit. Habit rules around the clock – the way...

www.sequoyahcountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Keene Sentinel

The Power of Positive Thinking

If you build it, they will come. This well-known quote from the Kevin Costner flick, “Field of Dreams,” plays into society’s commonly held notion that whatever one is brave enough to believe will happen, can actually happen in real life. The act of manifesting is similar. Manifestation is the process...
MENTAL HEALTH
midfloridanewspapers.com

Yoga stimulates thinking

At the present time, in this New Age of Technology, the computer does much of the “thinking.” When human beings use technology to think and reason in determining a personal outcome, how does this compare to thinking with the mind and body in a yoga practice that stimulates mental, physical and emotional growth in the body and brain and decision-making from improved brain function?
WORKOUTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Thinking about buying a fur? Consider these 3 things first

Clarence Albert, a sales representative at Dittrick Furs, shared some of these with “Live in the D” host Tati Amare. The “Live in the D” Days of Giving contest features a variety of fun gift ideas, as well -- along with fun shopping and holiday experiences to enjoy around town.
BEAUTY & FASHION
1029thebuzz.com

You think EggNog is Gross?!

This can’t be serious right?! Apparently it is. I am curious if anyone actually likes this though. Don’t get me wrong…I like Ranch and I like EggNog, just not together! If you do, well, I’m not gonna judge…at least not out loud. If you want to buy some, check out...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
artreview.com

Podcast: Sheila Heti on Thinking About Thinking

Subject, Object, Verb explores the connections between artists, art and life. Sheila Heti is a writer who interrogates the role of the writer, questions the limits of the book and explores the spectrum of literature. She has written novels, fables, a fashion book, a play, and philosophical investigations into everyday life. On the latest episode of ArtReview’s podcast ‘Subject, Object, Verb’ – hosted by Ross Simonini – she discusses working with systems as an artist, her love of thinking about thinking, and two of her upcoming works: Alphabetical Diary and Pure Colour. Learn more about her work and upcoming workshops at Sheilaheti.com.
VISUAL ART
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
pawtracks.com

5 telltale signs your cat loves you (for real)

You love your cat and view him as a member of your family, but does he feel the same way? Knowing how to tell if your cat loves you can be tricky, since cats don’t communicate love and affection in the same way that humans do. Your cat might appear standoffish and unaffectionate, but chances are he may be showing his love in his own special ways. Learning to recognize those signs can help you to better communicate with and appreciate your cat. If you want to better understand how your cat feels about you, a good place to start would be to recognize the following signs that your cat loves you.
PETS
Good News Network

Rare Canadian Cat Has Thumbs Making His Paws Look Like Cute Mittens

Meet Teddy, the adorable polydactyl cat who was born with extra toes that make his front paws look, like human hands. Three-year-old domestic shorthair Teddy is a polydactyl, which means he has extra toes on his hind feet and two thumbs which makes his front paws look like mittens. Teddy,...
PETS
MedicalXpress

Babies found to be more likely to accept unfamiliar women when the odor of their mother is present

A team of researchers from the Interdisciplinary Center, in Israel, working with a colleague from Canada, has found that babies are more likely to accept an unfamiliar woman when the odor of their mother is present. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes experiments they conducted with volunteer moms, their babies and other unfamiliar women.
SCIENCE
wfxb.com

According to Scientists…All Cats Have a Little Psycho in Them

Researchers recently conducted a study involving more than 2,000 cat owners, where the owners were presented with 46 “psychopathic” behaviors, and they had to say how well each one described their pet. There were things like… “My cat torments their prey rather than killing it right away, or, my cat vocalizes loudly for no apparent reason and my cat is very excitable, and goes into ‘overdrive’ and becomes uncoordinated.” The lead researcher said, “It is likely that all cats have an element of psychopathy as it would have once been helpful for their ancestors in terms of acquiring…food, territory, and mating opportunities.”
ANIMALS
EatThis

We Tasted 8 Hot Dog Brands & This Is the Best

Hot dogs. You either love 'em, or you pretend not to. Whether you're slapping a few on a portable grill at a tailgate or throwing together a quick meal for your kids, hot dogs are one of the ultimate American comfort foods. Sure, hot dogs aren't the healthiest thing in...
FOOD & DRINKS
blavity.com

'The Budgetnista' Tiffany Aliche Reveals Her Husband Passed Away

New York bestselling author and budget guru Tiffany Aliche revealed on Instagram that her husband passed away. Coined “The Budgetnista,” Aliche revealed that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died from an aneurysm. In a video shared to her Instagram, Aliche shared clips of her late husband that showcased his time spent with family and friends, his experiences on vacation and more.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy