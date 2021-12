Buy now, pay later (BNPL) companies were among the stock market darlings of 2020 – and nowhere more than in Australia, the birthplace of pioneering companies Afterpay and Zip Co. There are 15 BNPL companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), more than any other exchange in the world. But if you took a punt and bought shares in any of them over 2021, there’s a good chance you’ve lost money. The state of the sector isn’t as bad, however, as suggested by news reports claiming stock have plunged an average of 80% in 2021. Those reports reflect calculations...

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO