Branded Urban Creativity Hubs

The December 2021 world trends were primarily informed by travel-related innovations, deals, and product launches, symbolizing global tourism's slow but steady revival. Travel-based apparel and new suitcase innovations represent a large majority of the trends included in this collection. For example, Chrome Industries launched the 'Barrage Collection,' a concise capsule featuring two rugged travel bags equipped with the brand's trademark five-point cargo net system. Meanwhile, Carl Friedrik released a travel suitcase with a built-in battery for on-the-go charging. However, the most innovative luggage piece included in this collection is the BAGLETTI suitcase, which can be unfolded to create a temporary lounge chair.
