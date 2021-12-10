ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Branded Urban Creativity Hubs

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIconic skate brand Vans has announced the opening of its latest 'House of Vans' location in Mexico City. Similar to its London and Chicago destinations, the new House of Vans will function as a branded...

www.trendhunter.com

TrendHunter.com

Inconspicuous Interactive Experience

'Omega Mart' is not a typical supermarket but is an interactive and immersive art experience. Located in Las Vegas, the experience invited its participants to explore as everything is not what it seems. With installation art, design, lighting, technology, and vast space, the non-linear story unfolds wherever the participants choose to go.
VISUAL ART
TrendHunter.com

Top 35 Architecture Trends in December

The December 2021 architecture innovations are creative and inspiring with future-forward designs. When given the opportunity to explore new shapes and unlikely forms, architects push the boundaries of the quotidian design structures. X+Living, a Chinese company known for its innovative architectural designs and interpretations, is a prime example of thinking outside the box.
DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Cannabis Crossover Brands

Saucy Brew Works, a popular Cleveland-based brewery, has announced the launch of a new cannabis-infused products brand called Saucy Canna Works. According to a recent press release, the new brand will first launch in Michigan before expanding elsewhere in the U.S. The brand comes as a result of a joint...
DRINKS
Architectural Digest

5 Creative Ways Design Brands Are Getting Product Out There, From Mobile Showrooms to Neighbors’ Backyards

The days of a sprawling design showroom displaying every SKU are, well, numbered. The pandemic has many manufacturers rethinking how they debut products, and those considering nixing traditional distribution models (see: trade show appearances and even permanent showrooms) for more creative endeavors can learn from those that have already reimagined retail. From by-appointment sleepovers to real estate exhibitions, these manufacturers, galleries, and retailers are proving that how you market your products shouldn’t be one-size-fits-all.
TrendHunter.com

Hybrid Events Platforms

As hybrid work models continue to increase in popularity in light of the global pandemic, AppyFair is meeting consumers' needs with its virtual and hybrid events platform. The French start-up has soared in popularity since the start of the pandemic and recently announced its services will be available worldwide. In...
INTERNET
TrendHunter.com

Fashion Collaboration Sequels

'Dundas' and 'Revolve' partnered up earlier this year to release the 'Dundas x Revolve' collaborative fashion collection. This collection was well-received and quickly sold out, which led to the brands partnering up for a sequel to its collaborative collection. This second luxury fashion collection features the same name as the first, but with new gala styles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

ARTnews Market Brief: Marlborough Gallery Represents Le’Andra LeSeur, Liste Launches Artist Index, and More

Marlborough Gallery Now Represents Le’Andra LeSeur Marlborough Gallery, which has locations in New York and London, will now represent New Jersey–based multidisciplinary artist Le’Andra LeSeur. Working across various mediums including video, installation, photography, painting, and performance, LeSeur’s practice examines topics related to Blackness, queerness, and femininity. Blum & Poe Now Represents Anna Park Blum & Poe has announced it has added  South Korea–born, Brooklyn-based artist Anna Park to its roster. Park produces charcoal drawings that draw on traditions in abstraction and figuration. Park’s first solo exhibition with the dealer opened in Tokyo this past September. A solo presentation dedicated to her work is...
VISUAL ART
TrendHunter.com

Urban Coffee Carriers

My Willy Wagtail created the Urban Coffee Carrier as a first-of-its-kind sustainable, reusable silicone cup holder and bag combo, and it will be making its debut on Kickstarter. This crowdfunding project aims to get people thinking differently about the resources needed to recycle and remate single-use trays for carrying around daily cups of coffee or other cafe beverages.
ADVOCACY
TrendHunter.com

Top 30 World Trends in December

The December 2021 world trends were primarily informed by travel-related innovations, deals, and product launches, symbolizing global tourism's slow but steady revival. Travel-based apparel and new suitcase innovations represent a large majority of the trends included in this collection. For example, Chrome Industries launched the 'Barrage Collection,' a concise capsule featuring two rugged travel bags equipped with the brand's trademark five-point cargo net system. Meanwhile, Carl Friedrik released a travel suitcase with a built-in battery for on-the-go charging. However, the most innovative luggage piece included in this collection is the BAGLETTI suitcase, which can be unfolded to create a temporary lounge chair.
LIFESTYLE
kscequinox.com

The creative process

From 4 to 5 p.m. every Friday, KSC junior Sam Henry can be found in the WKNH studio. In his radio show “The Creative Process: What Inspires Me, What I Made Last Week and Why,” Henry shares his passion for music with listeners. “I just love getting excited about music...
ENTERTAINMENT
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Fendi Opens New Milan Boutique Inside the Historic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 15, 2021: Fendi has opened the doors to its latest boutique in Milan. Located inside Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, one of the city’s major landmarks, the new shop features the Italian luxury brand’s women’s and men’s collections over three levels. The 2,700 square-foot boutique is a contemporary reinterpretation of Milan’s historical buildings of early decades of twentieth century, according to the brand. The ground floor is dedicated to women’s bags, accessories and shoes displayed on champagne metal shelves...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TrendHunter.com

Travel-Based Gins

Virgin Voyages and Aviation American Gin teamed up to bring Aviation Gin to the seven seas. The companies, which are run by two of entertainment's top business entrepreneurs, Richard Branson and Ryan Reynolds, provide sailors with expertly crafted cocktails. Customers onboard participating ships can pre-purchase a Bar Tab to access...
ECONOMY
Mexico City
prweek.com

Christian Aid appoints creative agency to lead brand comms

Impero, which won the Christian Aid brief following a competitive three-way pitch, is tasked with increasing the charity’s fundraising and supporter engagement. The pitch process was led by R&D. Impero said its brief for Christian Aid includes creating an integrated campaign and new positioning to return the charity to...
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Luxury Vegan Nail Lacquers

Pear Nova Partnered with TNT's hit series Claws to launch a nail color collection. The collection includes five polishes, which take inspirational cues from the South Florida area. Pear Nova is a luxury vegan, cruelty-free, and non-toxic nail lacquer company. The brand announced its partnership with Claws ahead of the tv show's fourth and final season premiere.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Connected Countertop Coffee Brewers

The Atomi Smart Coffee Maker is a connected countertop appliance for those seeking out an easier way to enjoy their morning coffee by automating the brewing process. The unit works with the accompanying Atomi Smart app that will enable users to activate the brewing process immediately, while also providing them with the ability to link it up with their existing smart home framework. This will enable users to prompt brewing via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

NFT-Inspired Frying Pans

The Japanese contemporary artist 'Takashi Murakami' has created an NFT-inspired pixelated frying pan in collaboration with 'Smart Magazine.' This frying pan follows a similar pattern to the pancake frying pan that Takashi Murakami designed earlier this year, except it has a digital, pixelated twist. This frying pan features a geometric, pixelated sunflower imprint with rugged edges that give a pancake fried in the pan a digital feel.
ENTERTAINMENT
TrendHunter.com

Autonomous Stadium Shops

The Worcester Red Sox and Standard AI are treating fans to baseball's first autonomous retail experience with WooSox Market and the inaugural WooSox Winter Wonderland. The WooSox Market at Polar Park relies on artificial intelligence-powered cameras in the cloud to give fans the ability to shop for snacks and memorabilia without the need to scan items, wair in line or interrupt their shopping experience to checkout. The experience is powered by the Standard AI Checkout app, which provides a place for baseball fans to input their payment information and get a receipt for the items they choose to pick up in-store.
RETAIL
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Laptop Concepts

The Dell Concept Luna laptop was created to make personal computers easier to repair, reuse and recycle. This design concept has the potential to reduce a computer's carbon footprint by up to 50% thanks to details like a deep-cycle battery, bio-based circuits and 10 times fewer screws—in fact, there are just four needed to access the laptop's internal components. As well as being useful for reducing the number of materials needed, this means that assembling and reassembling the device can happen faster.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Hosiery Subscription Services

The XONylons tights subscription service is an offering for those seeking out a way to ensure they always have essential hosiery on hand for daily wear. The service provides subscribers with the option of Medium Quality and High Quality hosiery, which will see them receiving five pairs per month in their choice of color. The tights come in dark, medium and light colors, and come in small, medium and large size options.
APPAREL

