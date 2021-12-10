Branded Urban Creativity Hubs

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 15, 2021: Fendi has opened the doors to its latest boutique in Milan. Located inside Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, one of the city’s major landmarks, the new shop features the Italian luxury brand’s women’s and men’s collections over three levels. The 2,700 square-foot boutique is a contemporary reinterpretation of Milan’s historical buildings of early decades of twentieth century, according to the brand. The ground floor is dedicated to women’s bags, accessories and shoes displayed on champagne metal shelves...

