Like black swans, the ability to fly cargo at the cost of road freight has long been considered impossible to exist. 7 years ago, two brothers – Svilen and Konstantin Rangelov, an economist and an aerospace engineer started with the crazy idea of building a large unmanned drone that can carry up to 350 kg of cargo at a distance of up to 2,500 km at up to 80% lower cost than any aircraft in existence. Last night, in a dramatic outdoor presentation during a snowstorm at Sofia Airport, the two brothers unveiled their first production unit of the Black Swan aircraft that is ready to start commercial flights for same-day delivery service in Europe early next year.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO