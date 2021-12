ICYMI, roller skating is back in a big way. What we once associated with disco music and the employees of Sonic Drive-Ins (anyone else with specific childhood mems of this? Just me?) has returned to the mainstream. And dare I say? Skating is even cooler than it was in yesteryear. Of course, part of that has to do with the fact that today's best roller skates are the perfect combination of supportive, comfortable, and (obvi) cute. Rather than serving simply as a way to move around, get exercise, or deliver hamburgers to customers' cars, these bbs are also incredibly chic. Who would have guessed that we'd turn skates into a lewk?

