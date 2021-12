A cooler morning across the area with most of us waking up in the 20s and low 30s. Today will stay more seasonable after a few mild days, expect highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sunshine this morning but increasing clouds into the afternoon ahead of an approaching warm front. That front will bring scattered showers overnight but will also bring in warming temperatures. By early tomorrow morning, temperatures will have climbed into the 50s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO