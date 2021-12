Just thinking about all the activities that the entrepreneur must carry out in order to meet his objectives is overwhelming. Consider a juggler manipulating one or more objects at a time by twisting, balancing, or alternately tossing them into the air, without letting them fall to the ground. Similarly in entrepreneurs, we find the performance of multiple tasks at the same time, with the desire to obtain the desired results . And it is that an entrepreneur has to become the manager of his company, where at first he is alone .

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO