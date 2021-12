Once the program is complete, Beneo will have increased its capacity by more than 40%. Beneo has announced a multi-million dollar investment program for the coming years to expand the capacity of its prebiotic chicory root fiber productions facilities in Pemuco, Chile, and Oreye, Belgium. Once the program is complete, Beneo will have increased its capacity by more than 40%, which will allow the company to meet increasing customer demand and drive growth within the market. Work on both production sites will begin in 2022, with an initial investment of more than $33 million.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO