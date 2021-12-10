ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China supports debt issuance by developers to fund acquisitions – Sec Times

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – A Chinese self-regulatory body overseeing the interbank market will support debt issuance by qualified developers to fund acquisitions of real estate projects and finance completion of unfinished buildings, the official Securities Times reported on Friday. The...

Chinese biotech company BeiGene opens lower on Shanghai debut

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese biotech company BeiGene Ltd opened lower on its Shanghai debut on Wednesday after raising over $3 billion in the biggest STAR Market listing this year. BeiGene opened at 176.96 yuan, 8.1% lower than its offer price of 192.6 yuan. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by...
China’s factory output speeds up but retailers struggle on new COVID hit

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory output grew faster than expected in November, supported by stronger energy production and a moderation in raw materials prices, but retail sales slowed as new COVID-19 outbreaks hit the world’s second-largest economy. The data, along with a slowdown in investment growth, underlined...
China EV, battery makers grapple with graphite squeeze

(Reuters) – As they scour the globe for the lithium, nickel and cobalt resources needed to keep China on top in the electric vehicle (EV) stakes, Chinese battery and EV makers are fretting about supply of another mineral closer to home – graphite. Graphite, in both natural and...
Anchorage Capital to close $7.4 billion flagship hedge fund – WSJ

(Reuters) – Hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group is closing its flagship fund after 18 years and returning the $7.4 billion it manages to clients, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Anchorage didn’t give a date by which clients would receive all of their money back from the fund,...
U.S. builds new software tool to predict actions that could draw China’s ire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (Reuters) – U.S. military commanders in the Pacific have built a software tool to predict how the Chinese government will react to U.S. actions in the region like military sales, U.S.-backed military activity and even congressional visits to hotspots like Taiwan. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks...
Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
Evergrande's boss forced to sell an additional 277.8 million shares as China's government says it's not bailing the property giant out

The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
Japan makes record $3.4 billion pledge to World Bank arm for low-income countries

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan pledged $3.4 billion in its largest contribution to the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank, to ensure the recovery of low-income countries from the COVID-19 pandemic, finance ministry officials said on Tuesday. The pledge came as Japan hosted an online meeting on the...
German chip chemical supplier Merck to invest 500 million euros in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Reuters) – German supplier of chemicals and materials used in making semiconductors, Merck KGaA, announced on Tuesday it is to invest 500 million euros in Taiwan over the next five to seven years, primarily in semiconductor technologies. Merck said it would be its largest investment in Taiwan since...
VNET Group and sovereign wealth fund to develop hyperscale data centers in China

Chinese carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data-center-services provider VNET Group has signed a master joint venture investment agreement with an unnamed sovereign wealth fund. The JV will pursue development and investment opportunities in multiple build-to-suit hyperscale data-center projects in China. VNET said it will establish individual project companies to undertake the...
Why Hidden Debt Is a Big Problem for China Developers

Turmoil in China’s junk bond market has been testing investors’ nerves -- and that’s just concerning the debt they knew about. It turns out that property developers including China Evergrande Group, Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., Fantasia Holdings Group and Agile Group Holdings also have lots of opaque liabilities that may or may not be reflected on their balance sheets, making it hard to assess the companies’ true credit risks. A spate of defaults -- most notably by Evergrande and Kaisa -- have undermined confidence in China’s economy and led to mounting pressure on developers to reveal their hidden leverage. At least one has committed to no longer issuing this type of debt.
