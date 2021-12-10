ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

DNA match solves case of California waitress killed in 1996

By DAISY NGUYEN
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNX5l_0dJ4QPep00
California Cold Case Inmate Charged This March 25, 2019 photo provided by Contra Costa Sheriff's Office shows Danny Lamont Hamilton, currently an inmate the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego. A DNA match has helped detectives solve the killing of a San Francisco Bay Area waitress whose body was found in a basement bathroom 25 years ago. Authorities in Contra Costa County said Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, that the prison inmate has been charged with murder in the killing of Priscilla Lewis. (Contra Costa Sheriff's Office via AP) (Uncredited)

MARTINEZ, Calif. — (AP) — A DNA match has helped cold case investigators solve the killing of a San Francisco Bay Area waitress whose body was found in a restaurant's basement bathroom 25 years ago, authorities said Thursday.

A murder charge was filed by prosecutors against prison inmate Danny Lamont Hamilton, alleging he drowned Priscilla Lewis during an attempted rape and burglary at a restaurant in the city of Crockett on September 24, 1996, said a statement from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

The case went unsolved for decades after investigators interviewed dozens of people, submitted numerous pieces of evidence for analysis and executed several search warrants, the statement said.

Detectives last year submitted additional evidence to a DNA crime lab and a match came back that linked Hamilton to the crime, the statement said.

He is serving a life sentence at a state prison near San Diego after being convicted of sexual assault charges unrelated to Lewis’ death, authorities said. It was not known whether he has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Troy Kinslow, a cousin of Lewis who grew up with her in the nearby town of Port Costa, said her slaying haunted him for years.

“I was across the street, at the bar drinking and had seen her on her break,” Kinslow said. “And the next morning I went to the store to get something to drink and a friend said, ‘you heard about her?’”

He said he urged detectives three years ago to reexamine the case.

“They told me, ‘you have been on us.’ My thousands of texts and calls got them fired up,” he said.

Kinslow added: “It's been a long process and it's been very tiring emotionally and physically but I never gave up.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Prosecutors expected to wrap up case against Kim Potter

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Prosecutors were expected to wrap up their case Thursday against the Minnesota police officer charged in Daunte Wright 's death, setting the stage for a defense that at some point will have Kim Potter directly addressing the jury. Potter, 49, has said she meant...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinez, CA
City
Crockett, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Crockett, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Port Costa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
WGAU

Texas pipeline company charged in California oil spill

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A Houston-based oil company and two subsidiaries were indicted Wednesday for a crude spill that fouled Southern California waters and beaches in October, an event prosecutors say was caused in part by failing to properly act when alarms repeatedly alerted workers to a pipeline rupture.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

Kansas mom thanks Colorado state trooper for pulling over speeding son

A Kansas woman wrote an appreciative letter to the Colorado State Patrol, praising a trooper for pulling her son over for speeding in the mountains. The highway patrol published the woman’s handwritten letter in a Facebook post. The woman, identified only as “Ronda,” called the encounter “a valuable lesson,” KCNC-TV reported.
COLORADO STATE
WGAU

Frankie Little Jr.: John Doe found in trash bag in 1982 identified as one-time O’Jays guitarist

TWINSBURG, Ohio — Police in Ohio have identified partial human remains found nearly 40 years ago as belonging to one-time O’Jays guitarist Frank “Frankie” Little Jr. The Twinsburg Police Department announced Tuesday that cold case investigators, with the aid of genealogical research by the DNA Doe Project, had identified Little as the John Doe whose remains were found Feb. 18, 1982, stuffed into a garbage bag and dumped behind a now-defunct business on Cannon Road.
TWINSBURG, OH
WGAU

Police find gun in backpack of San Antonio high school student

SAN ANTONIO — Officials in a Texas school district said they found a weapon in a high school student’s backpack on Wednesday. Campus officials with the Northside Independent School District in San Antonio said the incident occurred at Earl Warren High School, KENS-TV reported. Initially, administrators were notified...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Dna#San Francisco Bay Area#Murder
WGAU

Defense set to make case Maxwell is taking fall for Epstein

NEW YORK — (AP) — A New York City jury has heard four women detail accusations that they were teens when they became victims of a sex-abuse scheme devised by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Starting Thursday, the British socialite's attorneys are expected to make their case that Maxwell isn't the one to blame.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

4 children die in bouncy castle accident in Australia

SYDNEY — (AP) — Four children died and four others were in critical condition after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted 10 meters (33 feet) into the air by a gust of wind at a school on Australia's island state of Tasmania on Thursday. The school...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

New California rules end distinction for vaccinated workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Workplace regulators are poised on Thursday to extend California’s coronavirus pandemic regulations into next year with some revisions that business groups say could worsen the labor shortage. The main change to the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board's revised temporary rule...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
43K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy