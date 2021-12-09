Rockets rookie Daishen Nix scores G League career-high 35 points

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Rookie guard Daishen Nix, who is on a two-way contract with the Rockets, set his career-high as a professional with 35 points in Thursday’s game for Houston’s NBA G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Nix also played in the developmental league last season with the G League Ignite, where he was teammates with Houston’s top draft pick, Jalen Green.

Nix shot 13-of-24 from the field (54.2%) on Thursday, including 3-of-5 on 3-pointers (60.0%) and 3-of-3 on free throws. The 6-foot-4 guard, who is 19 years old, also had 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals.

The Vipers lost Thursday’s game to the Memphis Hustle, 121-117 (box score), which drops them to 8-2 on the 2021-22 season. However, it’s worth noting that it was a very close game, and the Vipers were without Houston’s first-round draft picks Josh Christopher and Usman Garuba — who helped Nix lead them to many of the earlier victories. Both of the first-round rookies are now spending time with the parent NBA club.

See below for the best plays by Nix from Thursday’s game. Nix and the Vipers will return to action on Monday night at home versus the Texas Legends, who are the G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks.