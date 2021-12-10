ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand's smoking ban overlooks worry about growing youth vaping

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON (Reuters) - Surging interest in vaping among young New Zealanders may undermine a government crackdown on the tobacco industry and its aim to get people to kick the habit, healthcare and anti-tobacco experts said on Friday. New Zealand plans to ban young people from ever buying cigarettes in...

