ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks at Rockets: Friday's stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MyqWi_0dJ4PVuy00
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Houston enters Friday’s homestand finale at Toyota Center with plenty of momentum, courtesy of a seven-game winning streak that grows more historic by the game. But fresh off a statement victory over former teammate James Harden and the Nets, the competition for the Rockets could be even tougher with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks into town.

After Friday’s game, the Rockets play eight of their next nine on the road, starting with Saturday’s game at Memphis on night two of a back-to-back. For the 2021-22 season overall, Houston is 7-5 at home and 1-11 on the road — which would make it very helpful for Christian Wood’s crew to bank one more win at Toyota Center before leaving town.

  • Date: Friday, Dec. 10
  • Time: 7 p.m. Central
  • TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (8-16)

  • Guard: Eric Gordon
  • Guard: Armoni Brooks
  • Forward: Garrison Mathews
  • Forward: Jae’Sean Tate
  • Center: Christian Wood

Milwaukee Bucks (16-10)

  • Guard: Jrue Holiday
  • Guard: Grayson Allen
  • Forward: Khris Middleton
  • Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Center: Bobby Portis Jr.

The Rockets are again short-handed with starting guards Kevin Porter Jr. (left thigh contusion) and Jalen Green (left hamstring strain) out indefinitely. Houston will also be missing veteran forward Danuel House Jr. (left ankle sprain), rookie forward Usman Garuba (right thigh contusion) and veteran guard John Wall, who has not played this season as part of a mutual agreement during the offseason.

The Bucks will be without Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle injury recovery), Semi Ojeleye (right calf strain), and Brook Lopez (back surgery) on Friday. George Hill is questionable due to a hyperextended right knee, while Antetokounmpo is probable with a right quad contusion.

This post originally appeared on Rockets Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

What If Every NBA Superstar Joined The Team He Couldn't Beat: Michael Jordan Would Join Pistons, LeBron James Would Join Warriors

Superteams are becoming more of the norm in recent years, as superstar players have figured out that teaming up with each other gives them the best chance to win NBA titles. Of course, talent wins chips and there have been some all-time great teams that have dominated the league in their eras. More specifically, superstars are no longer willing to grind out an entire career with one franchise because spreading the wealth by joining other stars gives them an easier path to titles. Of course, there are exceptions including Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Milwaukee Bucks last year, but the majority of stars want to team up in today’s game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Usman Garuba
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Garrison Mathews
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Eric Gordon
Person
Khris Middleton
ClutchPoints

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nets guard James Harden COVID-19 debacle puts Christmas Day game in jeopardy

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden joined a slew of players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday. These developments placed their respective teams in an uneasy position as their laundry list of roster woes became more concerning. The Bucks, already without Brook Lopez for an undetermined amount of time, are on their toes due to Khris Middleton’s injury. Meanwhile, the Nets have almost half of their roster on the shelf due to COVID-19 concerns.
NBA
CBS Boston

Jaylen Brown Returning For Celtics-Bucks On Monday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics need some kind of spark after going 1-4 on their recent road trip. Head coach Ime Udoka is hoping that the return of Jaylen Brown will provide that extra bounce to the team. Brown is set to return Monday night after missing the last five games with a hamstring strain. The injury cost him more games earlier this season, and Brown admitted that he returned too early the first time around. So this time, both sides decided to keep Brown on the sideline until he was 100 percent. All parties involved are confident that Brown is back...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Center#Christian Wood#At T Sportsnet Southwest#Jrue Holiday Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Yardbarker

Warriors' Steph Curry says he regrets comments about breaking Ray Allen's record

Apparently, even the best players in the NBA get jittery about setting big league records. Such is the case for Steph Curry, who has admitted that comments about breaking Ray Allen's three-point record over the Warriors' last homestand added to his own "anxiousness" -- particularly when he talked about potentially hitting 16 threes in one game after last Monday's win over the Orlando Magic.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer. According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there’s reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy