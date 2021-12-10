ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand’s smoking ban overlooks worry about growing youth vaping

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON (Reuters) – Surging interest in vaping among young New Zealanders may undermine a government crackdown on the tobacco industry and its aim to get people to kick the habit, healthcare and anti-tobacco experts said on Friday. New Zealand plans to ban young people from ever buying cigarettes...

The Independent

New Zealand to ban cigarettes for future generations and go ‘smoke-free’ by 2025

New Zealand has announced that it is planning to ban the sale of tobacco to the next generation, in a bid to make the country smoke free by 2025.Jacinda Ardern’s government will slash the number of retailers authorised to sell tobacco, as well as cut down nicotine levels in all products. It will also make it harder for young people to buy cigarettes.“We want to make sure young people never start smoking so we will make it an offence to sell or supply smoked tobacco products to new cohorts of youth,” associate minister of health Ayesha Verrall said in a...
AUSTRALIA
Shropshire Star

New Zealand reveals unique plan to ban under-14s from ever smoking

Under new laws the legal age to buy cigarettes would increase every year so that in 65 years you would need to be 80 to purchase them. New Zealand’s government plans to bring in a new law which would effectively ban anyone under the age of 14 of ever being allowed to buy cigarettes.
AUSTRALIA
wiltonbulletin.com

Here’s How New Zealand Plans to Ban Smoking Completely

New Zealand has laid out a plan to ban smoking among future generations, as new government directives look to drastically curtail and eventually stop cigarette sales over the coming decades. Associate Minister of Health Dr. Ayesha Verrall launched Auahi Kore Aotearoa Mahere Rautaki 2025, the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan at...
AUSTRALIA
Telegraph

Even as a non-smoker, I think New Zealand is wrong to ban a generation from smoking

At the start of the pandemic, thanks to its immediate and draconian response to Covid, New Zealand became an overnight sensation, seen as the high-water mark of governmental responsibility and virtue – and by many more than those naturally drawn to a heavy-handed state. Heck, even I was a fan of Jacinda Ardern’s short, sharp and brutal approach: pay now, rake in the rewards later.
AUSTRALIA
GV Wire

New Zealand to Ban Smoking for Next Generation in Bid to Outlaw Habit by 2025

New Zealand has announced it will outlaw smoking for the next generation, so that those who are aged 14 and under today will never be legally able to buy tobacco. New legislation means the legal smoking age will increase every year, to create a smoke-free generation of New Zealanders, associate health minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said on Thursday.
AUSTRALIA
kjrh.com

New Zealand aims to become smoke-free

New Zealand has laid out a plan to become a smoke-free country. As a result of its plan, health leaders believe less than 5% of the country's population will be smoking in 2025. One objective is to stop children from smoking before they start. "People aged 14 when the law...
AUSTRALIA
UPI News

Under proposal, young New Zealanders would be banned from smoking for life

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- New Zealand unveiled a lofty plan Thursday that's designed to protect young people from the dangers of smoking -- a ban on cigarettes for as long as they live. Under the plan, the minimum age to buy tobacco products in New Zealand would rise each year -- effectively preventing younger people from ever reaching the legal smoking age.
AUSTRALIA
