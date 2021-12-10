ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks end higher, closing out best week since February

By ALEX VEIGA
Plainview Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Technology companies led a rally on Wall Street that powered the S&P 500 to an all-time high and gave the index its best weekly gain since February. The S&P 500 rose 1%, enough to recoup its losses from a day earlier. The benchmark index closed higher four of the last five...

Motley Fool

If I Could Only Own 1 Stock for the Next 5 to 10 Years, This Would Be It

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. One of the hallmarks of a robust long-term...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

A Major Turning Point In The Stock Market Is Taking Place

The massive amounts of stimulus and money printing that has taken place over the last 4+ years by global central banks may be acting as an anchor for growth and starting to weigh down global markets. Global financial markets were already hobbled by the original COVID-19 virus – struggling to...
STOCKS
Plainview Daily Herald

Stocks rise on Wall Street after Fed dials back stimulus

Stocks rose on Wall Street shortly after the Federal Reserve announced it expects to raise interest rates three times next year as it seeks to tackle rising inflation. The central bank plans to shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice the pace it previously announced, likely ending them altogether in March. The bond purchases were intended to hold down long-term rates to aid the economy but are no longer needed with unemployment falling and inflation at a near-40-year high. The accelerated timetable puts the Fed on a path to start raising rates in the first half of next year.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Stocks Mixed ahead of the Fed

FTSE -0.31% at 7204. US stocks are pointing a mixed open after disappointing retail sales data and as investors look ahead to the Fed’s announcement later today. Retail sales rose just 0.3% MoM in November noticeably lower than October’s 1.8%. Retail sales are notoriously volatile, and October was an exceptionally strong month. Whilst sales still grew in November, they did so at a slower pace than expected, possibly a sign that rising prices are starting to bite.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Gold price prediction ahead of the Fed interest rate decision

Gold price has been within a horizontal channel since late November. Friday's CPI numbers, which exceeded experts' estimates, boosted the precious metal. Investors are keen on this week's interest rate decision from the Fed and other central banks. Gold price has begun the week with subtle movements as investors focus...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) dropped 0.43% to $43.94 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.63% to 4,709.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.75 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.10%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.10%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were...
STOCKS

