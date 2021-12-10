Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...For the Warning, southern Shasta Valley south of Gazelle, including Interstate 5 near Weed. For the Advisory, Yreka, Grenada including portions of Interstate 5. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions will likely combine with snow near Weed to produce very low visibility. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

