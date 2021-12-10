ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-11 03:59:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread wind damage may also occur with a line of thunderstorms early this evening. Some wind gusts may exceed 80 mph.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Curry County, De Baca County, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:03:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Curry County; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Quay County; Southwest Chaves County; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast New Mexico. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Interior Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 21:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Interior Hancock; Northern Washington; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:59:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:18:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne ..HEAVY RAINS EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND FRIDAY NIGHT On Friday, we see a front return as a warm front, and activate heavy rain chances, along with a chance of thunderstorms. The rain and storm chance continues until the entire system can be swept out by another cold front early this weekend. 1.5 to 3 inches of rain are expected, mainly later Friday through Saturday morning. Locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out, especially if thunderstorms manage to repeat of the same locations. Even though we have been dry lately, this amount of rainfall may at least cause localized flooding issues. Be aware of the potential flooding threat and related impacts of these heavy rains, and understand that locally higher totals could aggravate and ongoing flooding.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use extreme caution if you must drive. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Pocahontas; Polk; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Wright HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph possible. Winds will become more westerly later this evening. * WHERE...Iowa. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight CST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles such as semi trucks, busses, and large SUVs and vans. Fires may spread quickly, with blowing dust possible as well.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 18:56:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches in the valleys, and up to 4 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous due to rapidly falling temperatures with initially wet roads. Snow accumulating on these icy roads will make these hazards difficult to see.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:10:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occuring. Wind chill values as cold as 45 below zero expected through this afternoon. Snow and blowing snow causing low visibility are expected to develop this afternoon. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 4 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow reducing the visibility to one half mile or less at times. Cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED WEDNESDAY Moderate to heavy precipitation will spread across a cold airmass located over interior portions of northwest California during Wednesday. Snow will be likely as a result, with valley floors being impacted across Trinity County, and ridges and highway passes impacted over Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, and eastern Mendocino Counties. Snow will continue falling over portions of Trinity County during Wednesday night, and come to an end elsewhere during early Wednesday evening. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Douglas County, Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Jackson County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Wet snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches with 4 to 8 inches above 3000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph in exposed areas. * WHERE...Portions of Central and Southern Douglas County and Jackson County including Canyon Mountain Pass on Interstate 5, Jacksonville Hill on Highway 238, Ashland, Butte Falls, Prospect and hills surrounding the Rogue Valley and Applegate Valley. * WHEN...From 8 AM Wednesday to 8 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will likely fluctuate between 2000 and 2500 feet from Wednesday into Thursday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 08:54:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County WINTER WEATHER CONTINUES Moderate to heavy precipitation will spread across a cold airmass located over interior portions of northwest California today. Snow is likely, with valley floors being impacted across Trinity County, and ridges and highway passes impacted over Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, and eastern Mendocino Counties. Snow will continue falling over portions of Trinity County today and tonight. Snow will diminish across other areas this afternoon and evening. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON BETWEEN 2000 TO 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet during the morning hours with snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Snow levels rising to 3000 ft in the afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 09:21:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occuring. Wind chill values as cold as 45 below zero expected through this afternoon. Snow and blowing snow causing low visibility are expected to develop this afternoon. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 4 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow reducing the visibility to one half mile or less at times. Cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow and cold wind chills expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. Wind chill values as cold as 55 below zero are expected. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...6 PM this evening to 6 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Interior Cumberland Highlands, Kennebec by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Androscoggin; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine. portions of northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow covered roads.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...For the Warning, southern Shasta Valley south of Gazelle, including Interstate 5 near Weed. For the Advisory, Yreka, Grenada including portions of Interstate 5. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions will likely combine with snow near Weed to produce very low visibility. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...For the Warning, high terrain areas including the Shasta Medicine Lake highlands. For the Advisory, Tennant. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 09:21:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occuring. Wind chill values as cold as 45 below zero expected through this afternoon. Snow and blowing snow causing low visibility are expected to develop this afternoon. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 4 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow reducing the visibility to one half mile or less at times. Cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 08:54:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County WINTER WEATHER CONTINUES Moderate to heavy precipitation will spread across a cold airmass located over interior portions of northwest California today. Snow is likely, with valley floors being impacted across Trinity County, and ridges and highway passes impacted over Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, and eastern Mendocino Counties. Snow will continue falling over portions of Trinity County today and tonight. Snow will diminish across other areas this afternoon and evening. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON BETWEEN 2000 TO 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet during the morning hours with snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Snow levels rising to 3000 ft in the afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow and cold wind chills expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. Wind chill values as cold as 55 below zero are expected. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...6 PM this evening to 6 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 08:54:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County WINTER WEATHER CONTINUES Moderate to heavy precipitation will spread across a cold airmass located over interior portions of northwest California today. Snow is likely, with valley floors being impacted across Trinity County, and ridges and highway passes impacted over Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, and eastern Mendocino Counties. Snow will continue falling over portions of Trinity County today and tonight. Snow will diminish across other areas this afternoon and evening. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON BETWEEN 2000 TO 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet during the morning hours with snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Snow levels rising to 3000 ft in the afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA

