Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:23:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lancaster; Seward The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska East central Seward County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 400 PM CST. * At 322 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pleasant Dale, or 9 miles west of Lincoln, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lancaster and east central Seward Counties, including the following locations... Branched Oak State Recreation Area, Malcolm, Raymond, Conestoga State Recreation Area and Pawnee State Recreation Area. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Comments / 0