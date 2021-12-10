Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 09:38:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-18 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Williams The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. .High water levels will continue on the Tiffin River this week due to rainfall over the past weekend. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tiffin River at Stryker. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Flood waters begin to affect some farm buildings near Stryker and flood some secondary roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EST Tuesday was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested this morning and will slowly fall to below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.8 feet on 03/06/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

