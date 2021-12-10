ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-11 03:59:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Grundy; Kane; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee and De Kalb Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use caution when driving in high winds. Secure any outdoor furniture and decorations, including holiday decorations, or bring them inside until winds have subsided.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread wind damage may also occur with a line of thunderstorms early this evening. Some wind gusts may exceed 80 mph.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arenac, Crawford, Gladwin, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Montmorency by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arenac; Crawford; Gladwin; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Roscommon; Wexford .Areas of dense fog Areas of dense fog are expected to continue across portions of northern Michigan this afternoon into this evening. Visibilities restricted to near or less than 1/4 mile at times will result in hazardous travel at times. If traveling this afternoon into this evening, watch for low visibilities. Allow extra time to reach your destination, and leave ample room between you and the car in front of you.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Curry County, De Baca County, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:03:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Curry County; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Quay County; Southwest Chaves County; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast New Mexico. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:18:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne ..HEAVY RAINS EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND FRIDAY NIGHT On Friday, we see a front return as a warm front, and activate heavy rain chances, along with a chance of thunderstorms. The rain and storm chance continues until the entire system can be swept out by another cold front early this weekend. 1.5 to 3 inches of rain are expected, mainly later Friday through Saturday morning. Locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out, especially if thunderstorms manage to repeat of the same locations. Even though we have been dry lately, this amount of rainfall may at least cause localized flooding issues. Be aware of the potential flooding threat and related impacts of these heavy rains, and understand that locally higher totals could aggravate and ongoing flooding.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lancaster, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:23:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lancaster; Seward The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska East central Seward County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 400 PM CST. * At 322 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pleasant Dale, or 9 miles west of Lincoln, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lancaster and east central Seward Counties, including the following locations... Branched Oak State Recreation Area, Malcolm, Raymond, Conestoga State Recreation Area and Pawnee State Recreation Area. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Anoka, Benton, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Chisago, Dakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Swift; Washington; Wright; Yellow Medicine HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Mille Lacs, Kanabec, Stearns and Benton Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread wind damage may also occur with a line of thunderstorms early this evening. Wind gusts up to 70-80 mph are possible.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance, Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 09:38:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-18 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Williams The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. .High water levels will continue on the Tiffin River this week due to rainfall over the past weekend. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tiffin River at Stryker. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Flood waters begin to affect some farm buildings near Stryker and flood some secondary roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EST Tuesday was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested this morning and will slowly fall to below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.8 feet on 03/06/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...Noon today to noon Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING ABOVE 8500 FEET * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected above 8500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts can be expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph near and above treeline will create near whiteout conditions. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains and Flat Tops. * WHEN...Snow showers and gusty winds will continue throughout the day. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and lead to whiteout conditions at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING ABOVE 8500 FEET * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected above 8500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts can be expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph near and above treeline will create near whiteout conditions. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains and Flat Tops. * WHEN...Snow showers and gusty winds will continue throughout the day. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and lead to whiteout conditions at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 13:37:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING ABOVE 8500 FEET * WHAT...Light to moderate snow and blowing snow expected above 8500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts can be expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph near and above treeline will create near whiteout conditions. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains and Flat Tops. * WHEN...Snow showers and gusty winds will continue throughout the day, tapering off from south to north this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult in places. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and lead to whiteout conditions at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy