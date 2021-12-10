ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-11 03:59:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Grundy; Kane; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee and De Kalb Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use caution when driving in high winds. Secure any outdoor furniture and decorations, including holiday decorations, or bring them inside until winds have subsided.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread wind damage may also occur with a line of thunderstorms early this evening. Some wind gusts may exceed 80 mph.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arenac, Crawford, Gladwin, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Montmorency by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arenac; Crawford; Gladwin; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Roscommon; Wexford .Areas of dense fog Areas of dense fog are expected to continue across portions of northern Michigan this afternoon into this evening. Visibilities restricted to near or less than 1/4 mile at times will result in hazardous travel at times. If traveling this afternoon into this evening, watch for low visibilities. Allow extra time to reach your destination, and leave ample room between you and the car in front of you.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Curry County, De Baca County, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:03:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Curry County; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Quay County; Southwest Chaves County; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast New Mexico. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:18:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne ..HEAVY RAINS EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND FRIDAY NIGHT On Friday, we see a front return as a warm front, and activate heavy rain chances, along with a chance of thunderstorms. The rain and storm chance continues until the entire system can be swept out by another cold front early this weekend. 1.5 to 3 inches of rain are expected, mainly later Friday through Saturday morning. Locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out, especially if thunderstorms manage to repeat of the same locations. Even though we have been dry lately, this amount of rainfall may at least cause localized flooding issues. Be aware of the potential flooding threat and related impacts of these heavy rains, and understand that locally higher totals could aggravate and ongoing flooding.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lancaster, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:23:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lancaster; Seward The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska East central Seward County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 400 PM CST. * At 322 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pleasant Dale, or 9 miles west of Lincoln, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lancaster and east central Seward Counties, including the following locations... Branched Oak State Recreation Area, Malcolm, Raymond, Conestoga State Recreation Area and Pawnee State Recreation Area. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Anoka, Benton, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Chisago, Dakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Swift; Washington; Wright; Yellow Medicine HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Mille Lacs, Kanabec, Stearns and Benton Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread wind damage may also occur with a line of thunderstorms early this evening. Wind gusts up to 70-80 mph are possible.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 17:41:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Watch for freezing roadways as temperatures fall below freezing this evening. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Golden Valley, Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 09:21:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below occuring. Snow and blowing snow causing low visibility are expected to develop this afternoon. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow that will reduce the visibility to one half mile or less at times. Wind chills will become less severe this afternoon. Snow and blowing snow will cause low visibility from this afternoon through Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 17:41:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher accumulations on the eastern shore of Flathead Lake. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sanpete Valley, Southwest Utah by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:10:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Until 4 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow that will reduce the visibility to one half mile or less at times. Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 06:40:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility in open areas north of Jackson. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan difficult travel conditions. Wind chill values as cold as 45 below are expected through this evening. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...3 PM today to 4 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow reducing the visibility to one half mile or less at times. Cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Golden Valley, Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Along the Yukon River near Eagle. * WHEN...Noon today to noon Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds gusting to 25 mph down the Yukon River Valley Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning will cause very cold wind chills. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT

