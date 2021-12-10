ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Stock indexes rise on Wall Street after inflation report

By ALEX VEIGA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are higher on Wall Street Friday following a bout of choppy early trading in the aftermath of the government's latest reading on consumer prices, which shows inflation is at a four-decade high. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% as of 2:35 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index, which is...

Business Highlights: Fed makes shift, stocks end higher

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will quicken the pace at which it’s pulling back its support for the post-pandemic U.S. economy as inflation surges, and it expects to raise interest rates three times next year. In an abrupt policy shift, the Fed announced that it will shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice the pace it previously announced, likely ending them in March. The bond purchases were intended to hold down long-term rates to aid the economy but are no longer needed with unemployment falling and inflation at a near-40-year high. The accelerated timetable puts the Fed on a path to start raising rates in the first half of next year.
STOCKS
GreenwichTime

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks rose steadily on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would accelerate its pullback of economic stimulus and would likely raise interest rates three times next year to tackle rising inflation. The S&P 500 shook off an early loss to close higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS

