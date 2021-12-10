Roundup: Here's Everything That Was Revealed During The Game Awards 2021

Here comes another charming employee of death, or rather, here comes Death themself to knock some sense back into all their unruly employees. Have a Nice Death debuted at The Game Awards 2021 developed by Magic Design Studios. Any fans of Hollow Knight might find themselves in familiar waters with another dose of platforming and fast tuned combat, hopping around rooms dodging storms of projectiles and blades, and of course, dying over and over again. Go ahead, take out the frustration of unruly disrespectful co-workers on them, everyone will be at the office of death, eventually.
