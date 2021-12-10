ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Roundup: Here's Everything That Was Revealed During The Game Awards 2021

By Fraser Gilbert
purexbox.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeren't able to catch The Game Awards 2021 earlier today? No worries! You can...

www.purexbox.com

dreadxp.com

Have a Nice Death Revealed at The Video Game Awards

Here comes another charming employee of death, or rather, here comes Death themself to knock some sense back into all their unruly employees. Have a Nice Death debuted at The Game Awards 2021 developed by Magic Design Studios. Any fans of Hollow Knight might find themselves in familiar waters with another dose of platforming and fast tuned combat, hopping around rooms dodging storms of projectiles and blades, and of course, dying over and over again. Go ahead, take out the frustration of unruly disrespectful co-workers on them, everyone will be at the office of death, eventually.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Monolith’s Wonder Woman game revealed at the Game Awards

DC and Monolith revealed the game they’d been working on: A new title starring the Amazon herself, Wonder Woman. The game is currently in development at Monolith Productions. The studio is probably best known for the first two F.E.A.R. titles, Condemned, and the Middle-Earth games. The game will be an open-world, third-person action-adventure game.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Quantic Dream’s Star Wars Eclipse Revealed At Game Awards 2021

If you’re all set for more epic story telling, then the Star Wars franchise is in good hands with Quantic Dream. Unveiled at the Game Awards, Star Wars Eclipse is “is an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands, created in collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games.”
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Saber Interactive Revealing New Titles Later This Week During Game Awards and Twitch Winter Gathering

Developer and publisher Saber Interactive, primarily known for various titles like World War Z, have announced that they will be revealing several new titles this week. The company stated that during The Game Awards, fans can look forward to a brand new game announcement alongside a trailer, while 3 more will premiere on the Twitch Winter Gathering on December 10 at 1:50 PM PST.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

There Will Be 4-5 Big Reveals Like Elden Ring At Summer Game Fest During The Game Awards 2021 According To Geoff Keighley

With The Game Awards 2021 rapidly approaching, there have been a few teases of some of the things that will be revealed at the event on Thursday. Over the past few days, there have been hints at new games, a look at upcoming content for games, and some sneak peeks at other game-centric entertainment. Recently, Geoff Keighley, Producer and Host of The Game Awards talked about what we can expect from the show saying that there are a number of reveals that are on the level of the Elden Ring gameplay trailer released during Summer Game Fest earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Star Wars: Eclipse Announced During The Game Awards

There have been rumors that Quantic Dream is currently working on a Star Wars game. Today, the rumors were finally confirmed during The Game Awards of this year. The trailer of Star Wars: Eclipse shows an incredibly beautiful galaxy. Quantic Dream has released some major game hits like Detroit: Become Human. We get to see the Jedi of this era and a little about the battle between different factions. At the end of the trailer, the drum stops and a dark figure appears from a pool of dark liquid. Space battle may also be one feature in the game. There are many things fans can look forward to so stay tuned for the game’s future announcements!
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Suicide Squad Gameplay revealed at The Game Awards 2021

By Rocksteady and Warner Brothers, the much anticipated Suicide Squad game has finally shown some high octane gameplay at The Game Awards 2021. With the main focus of the game being “killing the Justice League”, there is a massive focus on explosive combat with multiple playable characters. Each character has their own distinct styles, with each able to fight in both melee and at range with a variety of weapons. Seeing Harley Quinn and her iconic bat next to King Shark and his minigun in this trailer just gets the heart pumping. The super action packed trailer features the Flash and Brainiac as antagonists, and really shows off the chaos combat entails. Suicide Squad is slated to release in 2022, with no further information released at the moment.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Silent Hill creator’s new game Slitterhead revealed at The Game Awards

Ever since February of this year, Keiichiro Toyama, the creator of the renowned horror series Silent Hill, teased an upcoming horror project under his new indie company Bokeh Game Studio. Now, Toyama finally revealed this new game, titled Slitterhead, at The Game Awards 2021. Although the announcement trailer for Slitterhead did not reveal any gameplay, it did give players a glimpse into the kind of horror they can expect from the seasoned Silent Hill director.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Here's everything that appeared during Nintendo's latest Indie World showcase

If you're a fan of Switch and indie games (which I assume you are, unless you got lost browsing the site) but found yourself otherwise indisposed during Nintendo's latest Indie World showcase, you missed a typically packed event. This time around, we got a look at The Messenger developer's gorgeous retro-inspired RPG Sea of Stars, a first glimpse of WayForward's beat-'em-up sequel River City Girls 2, tearjerking fox adventure in Endling: Extinction is Forever, a release date for the striking, skateboarding OlliOlli World, and plenty more. Those wanting a convenient catch-up will find everything shown below.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Horror Game Slitterhead Announced During The Game Awards

Bokeh Game Studio released a cinematic trailer of Slitterhead, with human-like creatures that can turn into gigantic skeletal forms. The monster’s transformation shockingly resembles that in Parasyte the anime. Slitterhead is set in a cyberpunk Asian city, with people walking on the street just like they would anywhere else in the world… until someone’s face splits open and turns into a gigantic monster. Slitterhead features music from Akira Yamaoka, who is famous for his music in the Silent Hill series. While terrifying, the trailer also implies lots of action elements. We can expect our players to have some sort of means of retaliation.
COMICS
purexbox.com

Xbox Reveals Four 'Day One' Games Coming To PC Game Pass

Xbox has today announced four "day one" games coming to PC Game Pass at some point in the future, and the highlight amongst them is arguably Sniper Elite 5, which is getting its first trailer on Friday, December 10th. Here's the full list of titles announced as part of today's...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Poll: How Would You Grade The Game Awards 2021?

If you haven't had a chance to watch it yet, you can catch the full thing over at our live coverage page, and we'll also soon provide a recap of everything that happened as part of the show (update: this is now live elsewhere on Pure Xbox). So, all things...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sonic Frontiers Trailer Reveal | Game Awards 2021

Sonic the Hedgehog is back in the all new game Sonic Frontiers. The trailer revealed an expansive open world reminiscent of The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. Sonic Frontiers is expected to release in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Dune: Spice Wars Revealed During The Game Awards

At tonight’s The Game Awards, a brand new strategy game set in the Dune universe was announced. To say this announcement was a surprise, would be an understatement. We knew Funcom was working on an open world adventure game for Dune, but we didn’t know they were also working on a 4X strategy game set in this universe.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Here’s everything to know for The Game Awards tonight

The Game Awards 2021, the eighth edition of Geoff Keighley’s year-end showcase of big games both new and coming soon, begins Thursday, Dec. 9 with a pre-show at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. The main event kicks off at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, and runs for the next three hours.
VIDEO GAMES

