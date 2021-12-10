Australian military switches from European to US helicopters

Three decades after it first entered service, the latest F3R version of the AIM-120 has just completed its latest phase of testing. The venerable AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile, or AMRAAM, which got its first kill back in 1992, is set to get another major boost in capability. Although the U.S. military has a designated successor now in the works, the West’s most popular radar-guided air-to-air missile is about to be fielded in a new iteration, known as F3R. AMRAAMs in this configuration will have an updated guidance section and are optimized for the kind of high-end aerial combat that would ensue if the United States and its allies were ever to go to war with China, according to the missile’s manufacturer Raytheon.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO