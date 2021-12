Game Awards Says What It Will and Will Not Do Considering the Activision Blizzard Controversy. The Game Awards, set to come out live on December 9, 2021, is set to be a popular night, filled with highlights of the gaming industry, a celebration of fan favorites, and a lot of musical guests and great hosts. But while there are all of these good things during the awards night, there is something else that’s sitting on people’s minds. And that is how the Games Awards will speak of the situation with Activision Blizzard.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO