Cowboy Bebop Writer Mourns Quick Cancellation by Netflix: We 'Had So Much Cool S—t Planned for' a Season 2

By Dave Nemetz
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bB8tm_0dJ4LkmT00

Cowboy Bebop is riding off into the sunset… but one of its writers isn’t ready to say goodbye yet.

Netflix cancelled the sci-fi anime adaptation on Thursday, less than a month after the freshman season debuted on the streamer. Expectations for the series were high — John Cho starred as an intergalactic bounty hunter in a new live-action take on the animated cult hit — but mixed reviews and a lack of buzz led to Netflix pulling the plug, despite spending years developing the show.

Co-executive producer Javier Grillo-Marxuach, who wrote Episode 8 of Bebop ‘s freshman run, made it clear that the writers’ room had more stories to tell. “I truly loved working on this,” he said in a tweet on Thursday. “It came from a real and pure place of respect and affection. I wish we could make what we planned for a second season, but you know what they say, men plan, god laughs.” He also added the signature Cowboy Bebop sign-off: “see you space cowboy…”

In a reply to a cast member, Grillo-Marxuach also teased that he and the writers “had so much cool s–t planned for [Season 2]” of the series. The original Cowboy Bebop animated series ran for 26 episodes and a movie, while the cancellation caps Netflix’s version at just ten episodes.

Cho played bounty hunter Spike Spiegel, who traveled through space with his partner Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) looking for escaped criminals and cashing in on their bounties. Daniella Pineda costarred as fellow hunter Faye Valentine, with Alex Hassell as Spike’s nemesis Vicious and Elena Satine as Spike’s lost love Julia. Bebop debuted on Netflix just last month; read our season finale recap here .

Would you have watched a Season 2 of Cowboy Bebop ? Share your thoughts on the cancellation in the comments.

TVLine

