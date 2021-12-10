Comedy#On The Rocks

Art Lounge Recording Studio, Rehearsal Space and Non-Profit Music School. Grand-Opening/Open-House Event, December 11th 6:00PM-9:00 PM. Local artist, musician, businessman and entrepreneur, Abe Reisin has spent much of his life pursuing music as well as success as a business owner. As it has been for most of us, the last few years have been a time of major life changes, trials and forks in the road. Having worked with him in the past on a musical project, I know that Abe is a talented dude and what he is capable of. I also know that he is not one to make decisions half-heartedly. When he decides to make a change in his life, he dives in head-first with deep thought and gusto. That being said, I was intrigued to learn about Abe’s newest endeavor and the pathways that brought him to this point in his life’s journey.

