Comedy#On The Rocks

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome on out to Philly On The Rocks on December 10th and experience a...

www.eriereader.com

creativeloafing.com

Finely Crafted: Cocktails & Comedy

A night of Atlanta's finest standup comics and craft cocktails at Old Fourth Distillery. Cocktails start at 7PM, Comedy starts at 8PM. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test are mandatory. 21 and up.
ATLANTA, GA
funcheap.com

Outdoor Comedy The Bar on Dolores

Reserve your seat/table (up to 6 people) for outdoor comedy at The BAR -on Dolores Thurs 12/2 at 7pm for drinks!. Comics want to make you laugh outside at The BAR -on Dolores! Reserve your table for up to 6 people and enjoy delicious drinks and food from Pop-up TBA in their outdoor, covid compliant parklet; sit down with drinks and laugh the night away at an outdoor comedy show hosted by Mutiny Radio’s Pam Benjamin featuring a hilarious line up of Bay Area comedians. Mean Dave, Uriah Jacquez, Edward Ruben, Colin Braun.
ENTERTAINMENT
seattlemet.com

The Crocodile Returns with a Comedy Venue and Hotel

A disco ball pivots overhead, while a DJ spins vinyl amid an ebullient crowd. They're all eager to peek inside one of 17 rooms at the newly appointed hotel tucked above one of Seattle’s most iconic music venues, now in the 1954 Sailors Union of the Pacific building on First Avenue and Wall Street.
SEATTLE, WA
New Haven Register

Comedy Rock Gods Ride Again: Tenacious D Plot Summer 2022 Tour

Tenacious D will ride once more, hitting the road for a run of West Coast shows next summer. The rock-comedy duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass will kick off the trek June 16 with a previously announced set at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Telluride, Colorado. From there, the group will play shows in Utah, Oregon, and Washington before wrapping June 24 at the Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater in San Diego.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

The Comedy Arena presents Seth Cowles

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Seth Cowles is originally from Boston, but he cut his teeth doing comedy in Dallas as his home base for the last 13 years. Coming from the northeast to Texas has really given him a unique perspective providing interesting and clever social commentary on his life. A couple marriages, divorces, and a teenage daughter also help as sources of hilarious material.
CELEBRITIES
skyhinews.com

Comedy Night comes to Grand Lake

Straight from the Comedy Works in Denver, John Novosad and Nancy Norton will be in Grand Lake for one night only. The two shows will be 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 1 at the Grand Lake Community House with doors opening a half hour before. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at http://www.grandartscouncil.com or at the RE/MAX office in Grand Lake.
GRAND LAKE, CO
mount-dora.fl.us

Holiday Improv Comedy Show

Tickets $10 at bit.ly/mtdoraimprov or at the door. This comedy show will be improvised by an incredible cast of hilarious performers. Presented by Seminole Power Sports North, our cast will entertain you with one of a kind scenes and never before heard songs to celebrate the season. We may even get you in on the fun too! Come join us for a night of laughter!
MOUNT DORA, FL
houstoniamag.com

Houston Comedy Venue Creates Show With a Latinx Vibe

Tuesday Gigante is a play on the popular variety TV show that Hispanic households tuned into on Saturday nights. But, this Houston comedy show replaces the iconic Don Francisco with the comedy wits of Jessi Saldaña, a local stand-up comic. Saldaña is the face, and host, of the bi-weekly comedy...
HOUSTON, TX
Slate

Bringing the Workplace Comedy to School

How do you make the struggles of an underfunded school into a laugh-out-loud sitcom? ABC’s new comedy Abbott Elementary manages to ace that test, thanks to its creator and star, Quinta Brunson. She built the foundation of her comedy career online with her own Instagram series and later working for BuzzFeed, eventually landing a role on HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. On Friday’s episode of A Word, I spoke with Brunson to discuss the sitcom, and her unconventional path to comedy stardom. This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
TV & VIDEOS
skiddle.com

Jongleurs Comedy Night

It was a really good night, very funny comedians! can't wait to go again. The only negative I have is that people that where not part of the comedy night where using the bar in our closed off area and they where quite loud and distracting at times.
TV & VIDEOS
purecountry1067.com

Chappelle To Host Netflix Comedy Festival

Despite the backlash from his Netflix special, The Closer, Dave Chappelle has been pegged to headline the Netflix Comedy Festival. The streaming platform made the announcement of Chappelle as one of its headliners today. The show will also include Amy Schumer, Gabriel Iglesias, John Mulaney, Larry David, and more. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Vindy.com

Comedy moms booked at Packard in April

WARREN — The comedy show “My Name is NOT Mom” comes to W.D. Packard Music Hall on April 22. The tour features Meredith Masony, who has more than 4 million followers on social media for her unfiltered tales of parenting; Tiffany Jenkins, who is the woman behind “Juggling the Jenkins” and has more than 7 million followers; and Dena Blizzard, creator of “One Funny Mother,” an Off-Broadway show and media company. Blizzard’s “Back to School Rant” has more than 96 million views.
WARREN, OH
skiddle.com

Chorlton Comedy Club

8:30pm til 11:00pm (last entry 8:30pm) Justin Moorhouse introduces Tom Houghton ('Crafty idiot' Daily Mail) Channel 4's Tez Ilyas (★★★★★ Daily Record) and Eleanor Conway. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. A day earlier than usual with Justin Moorhouse...
TV & VIDEOS
njarts.net

SOPAC has a comedy cure for midweek blues

Masks, kids and work can sometimes make life feel claustrophobic. New Age healers might tell you to breathe deeply. Maybe you just need some Laughs in the Loft. Whether it’s a date night with your spouse or having a few beers and laughs with your friends, come see some of the funniest comics in New York and New Jersey every first Wednesday of the month at SOPAC. Plenty of restaurants in the area to grab a pre-show bite before heading up to the Loft. Comic Joe Larson (WE network, Sirius XM radio) hosts a show with several other comedians serving up the laughs. And you never know who else is goi…
ENTERTAINMENT
culturemap.com

Big Laugh Comedy presents Kraig Smith

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Kraig Smith comes to Austin for a two-night comedy performance. Kraig has videos on YouTube and social media with the All Def crew. He also has a podcast named Kraig Facts.
TV & VIDEOS
coachellavalleyweekly.com

The Rock Gallery

Art Lounge Recording Studio, Rehearsal Space and Non-Profit Music School. Grand-Opening/Open-House Event, December 11th 6:00PM-9:00 PM. Local artist, musician, businessman and entrepreneur, Abe Reisin has spent much of his life pursuing music as well as success as a business owner. As it has been for most of us, the last few years have been a time of major life changes, trials and forks in the road. Having worked with him in the past on a musical project, I know that Abe is a talented dude and what he is capable of. I also know that he is not one to make decisions half-heartedly. When he decides to make a change in his life, he dives in head-first with deep thought and gusto. That being said, I was intrigued to learn about Abe’s newest endeavor and the pathways that brought him to this point in his life’s journey.
ENTERTAINMENT
bozemancvb.com

Bozeman's Newest Comedy Club: Last Best Comedy

Bozeman has a new addition to the entertainment scene: Last Best Comedy, the only dedicated comedy club in Montana! Located in the basement of the Bozeman Hotel, the newly renovated space is open Tuesdays for open mic and regular shows Thursday through Sunday. Owners Annie and Levin O’Connor and Molly Hannan have created a lineup of improv, standup, and comedy classes that are top-notch and gaining in popularity. And, with a full bar, it’s a great place to gather with friends and unwind.
BOZEMAN, MT

